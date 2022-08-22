Sports

New Zealand beat West Indies in 3rd ODI, win series

New Zealand beat West Indies in 3rd ODI, win series

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 22, 2022, 11:36 am 2 min read

New Zealand chased down 302 in the third ODI

New Zealand won the three-match ODI series 2-1 after beating the West Indies by five wickets in the series decider. They successfully chased down 302, with Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, and Daryl Mitchell scoring half-centuries. Trent Boult and Mitchell Santner shared five wickets. Meanwhile, Kyle Mayers' magnificent ton went in vain. The Kiwis won their first-ever ODI series in the West Indies.

Match How did the match pan out?

WI had a brilliant start after NZ elected to field. Openers Shai Hope (51) and Mayers (105) shared a 173-run stand. Skipper Nicholas Pooran slammed a quickfire 91 (55). However, the hosts suffered a batting collapse thereafter. There were reduced to 280/7 Alzarri Joseph took them past 300. On the other hand, the NZ batting order worked in tandem, guiding them to glory.

Latham Player of the Match

NZ's stand-in skipper Latham was adjudged the Player of the Match. He smashed 69 off 75 deliveries, a knock laced with 6 fours. It was his 18th half-century in ODI cricket. Latham also added a century stand with Daryl for the fourth wicket. The former has now raced to 3,184 runs in the format, which he scored at an average of 35.37.

Do you know? Maiden ODI series win in WI

As stated, the Black Caps have won their maiden ODI series in the West Indies. However, the Caribbeans still lead the head-to-head series 16-7 at home. In overall bilateral ODIs, New Zealand have a slender lead of 31-30.

Information Second ODI ton for Mayers

Mayers starred for the West Indies in the first innings. He slammed his second century in ODI cricket, powering the West Indian innings. However, it turned out to be a rather watchful knock. Mayers finished with 105 off 110 balls (12 fours, 3 sixes).

Joseph Most ODI wickets at Kensington Oval

WI pacer Alzarri Joseph leaked as many as 61 runs in nine overs. He dismissed NZ opener Martin Guptill in the 20th over. Joseph finished the three-match series with five wickets at 28.80. He now has 22 wickets from nine ODIs at Kensington Oval, the most by a bowler. Star all-rounder Jason Holder follows him with 18 wickets.

Santner Player of the Series

New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner was named the Player of the Series. In the final ODI, he took two wickets for just 38 runs in 10 overs. He finished with four wickets in the series at 21.00. Santner gave away just 84 runs from 24.3 overs in the series. With the bat, he smashed 51 runs in two innings (26* and 25).