Caroline Garcia wins Western & Southern Open title: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 22, 2022, 01:21 am 2 min read

Caroline Garcia has won her third title in 2022 (Photo credit: Twitter/@CincyTennis)

An in-form Caroline Garcia thrashed Petra Kvitova to win the 2022 Western & Southern Open title (Cincinnati Masters). Garcia tamed Kvitova 6-2, 6-4 in straight sets. With this win, the Frenchwoman sealed her third women's singles title in 2022 and 10th overall. Earlier in the semis, Garcia had overcome number six seed Aryna Sabalenka. Here are the key stats.

Journey Garcia's journey in the tournament

Garcia started her Cincinnati Masters campaign with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Petra Martic. She then beat fourth seed Maria Sakkari 7-6, 6-7, 6-1 in the round of 32. Elise Mertens was Garcia's third victim as the latter won 6-4, 7-5. In the quarters, Garcia beat Jessica Pegula 6-1, 7-5. In the semis, she downed Sabalenka 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 before beating Kvitova now.

Do you know? Garcia had won two qualifier matches to enter main draw

Garcia had to play two qualifying matches to enter the tournament main draw. She beat Diane Perry 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 before defeating Andrea Petkovic 6-2, 6-7, 6-2.

Numbers Key numbers for Garcia and Kvitova

Garcia now has a 35-15 win-loss record in 2022 (including the two qualifying matches). Against Kvitova, she has improved her win-loss tally to 4-5. Prior to this match, the pair had last met at the Madrid Open in 2019. Kvitova had won that contest 6-3, 6-3. Meanwhile, Kvitova now has a 22-16 win-loss record this year. This was her 40th career singles final.

Information Unique stats for Garcia

Garcia has now won seven of her last eight finals. Earlier, she made history as the first qualifier to make the final of a WTA 1000 tournament by beating Sabalenka in the semis.

Stats 3rd career WTA 1000 title for Garcia

This was Garcia third WTA 1000 final and first since 2017. She is now 3-0 in WTA 1000 finals. Garcia's previous two WTA 1000 title wins came at the 2017 Wuhan and Beijing. As per WTA, Garcia has won more matches than any player on the WTA Tour since the start of June. Her win over Kvitova is her 27th overall in this span.

Information Key stats of the match

Garcia served 11 aces compared to Kvitova's two. Both players clocked four double faults each. Kvitova had an 82% win on first serve. She converted three out of four break points and won 70 points.

Twitter Post Garcia reigns supreme!

