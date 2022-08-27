Serie A 2022-23, Lazio stun Inter Milan 3-1: Key stats
Lazio went on to enjoy a superb victory over Inter Milan on matchday three of the Serie A 2022-23 season. Felipe Anderson gave Lazio the lead at the stroke of half-time. Lautaro Martinez equalzed for Inter early on in the second half. Thereafter, Luis Alberto and Pedro scored for the hosts to help them win by a 3-1 margin. Here's more.
Inter had 19 attempts out of which seven were on target. Lazio, who too had seven on target, were more clinical in front of goal. Inter also clocked 53% of ball possession and had a pass accuracy of 89%. Lazio are now on top of the standings for the time being with seven points. Inter have six points, having won their first two games.