Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Brighton overcome Manchester United 2-1: Key stats

Premier League 2022-23, Brighton overcome Manchester United 2-1: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 07, 2022, 08:25 pm 2 min read

Brighton defeat poor Man United (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Manchester United suffered a telling defeat in their opening Premier League 2022-23 encounter against Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday. New manager Erik ten Hag got a reality check as United relived moments of last season. Pascal Gross scored two goals for the Seagulls in the first half to give his side the advantage. United offered a fight after half-time but Brighton stayed afloat.

Context Why does this story matter?

Despite having two new signing in the starting XI, United look short especially in mid-field. An area which hasn't been addressed in the ongoing 2022 summer transfer window.

Scott McTominay looked unsure and Fred was casual as United allowed Brighton to dominate.

Ten Hag needs to sort things out and a proper reaction is what's needed.

The opening match was a forgettable show.

MUNBHA How did the match pan out?

Bruno Fernandes failed to put United early on, blazing his shot over the bar. Brighton grew as the match progressed but it was United who failed to make use of a swift counter-attack. Gross scored two goals in quick succession and United's defence and then Fred were responsible for the same. United showed urgency after half-time and got one goal but it wasn't enough.

Pascal Pascal Gross haunts United

As per Squawka, Pascal Gross has scored six Premier League goals versus Manchester United, more than twice as many as he's netted against any other side. This is also the most goals a Brighton player has scored against a single side in the Premier League. In 156 Premier League matches, Pascal has scored 19 goals. He has also made 27 assists.

Brighton Other notable records for Brighton

Brighton are the first side not in the 'Big Six' to go in 2-0 up at Old Trafford in a Premier League game since Newcastle United in October 2018. Man United were terrible in the first half, making just 8 touches in their opponent's box. Brighton's Danny Welbeck himself had seven touches in United's box.

Do you know? Brentford come from behind to hold Leicester

In the other match, Leicester City went 2-0 up against Brentford before surrendering the advantage. Josh Dasilva scored the equalizing second goal in the 86th minute. Prior to that, Ivan Toney had pulled one back for the Bees.