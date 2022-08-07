Sports

Commonwealth Games: Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen bags gold medal

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 07, 2022, 07:30 pm 2 min read

Nikhat has won a medal at 2022 CWG (Photo credit: Twitter/@cricketwallah)

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen has won the gold medal in women's 50kg light flyweight event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sunday. Nikhat beat Carly MC Naul in the finale by a 5-0 margin with an unanimous decision. This was another commanding show for Nikhat, who has won a maiden gold at the CWG. Here are the details.

2022 CWG Nikhat maintains her 100% record

In the quarters, Nikhat beat Wales' Helen Jones in the women's boxing light flyweight category on Wednesday to advance to the semi-final. She beat her opponent 5-0. In the semis, she overcame England's Savannah Alfia Stubley 5-0 in what was a one-sided contest. Earlier, she tamed Mozambique's Helena Bagao in a women's 50kg opening round contest, prevailing by RSC.

HAR PUNCH MEIN JEET! 🔥🔥🔥



Extraordinary from our Champ 💪💪



World C'Ships Women's World Championships: Nikhat had won gold medal

Back in May, Nikhat had won the gold medal in the 52kg category at the Women's World Championships. The 25-year-old rising star overcame Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the fly-weight final in Istanbul, Turkey. She became only the fifth Indian women's boxer after Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL, and Lekha KC to win a gold at the event.

Information Other notable wins for Nikhat

Barring her World Championships gold medal, Nikhat also won the bronze medal at the 2019 Asian Championships in Bangkok. Earlier this year, Zareen defeated Ukraine's Tetiana Kob, a three-time European Championships medallist 4-1 to clinch gold at the 73rd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Bulgaria.