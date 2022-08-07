Commonwealth Games: Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen bags gold medal
Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen has won the gold medal in women's 50kg light flyweight event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sunday. Nikhat beat Carly MC Naul in the finale by a 5-0 margin with an unanimous decision. This was another commanding show for Nikhat, who has won a maiden gold at the CWG. Here are the details.
In the quarters, Nikhat beat Wales' Helen Jones in the women's boxing light flyweight category on Wednesday to advance to the semi-final. She beat her opponent 5-0. In the semis, she overcame England's Savannah Alfia Stubley 5-0 in what was a one-sided contest. Earlier, she tamed Mozambique's Helena Bagao in a women's 50kg opening round contest, prevailing by RSC.
Back in May, Nikhat had won the gold medal in the 52kg category at the Women's World Championships. The 25-year-old rising star overcame Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the fly-weight final in Istanbul, Turkey. She became only the fifth Indian women's boxer after Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL, and Lekha KC to win a gold at the event.
Barring her World Championships gold medal, Nikhat also won the bronze medal at the 2019 Asian Championships in Bangkok. Earlier this year, Zareen defeated Ukraine's Tetiana Kob, a three-time European Championships medallist 4-1 to clinch gold at the 73rd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Bulgaria.