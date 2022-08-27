Sports

Asia Cup 2022, Afghanistan thrash Sri Lanka: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Aug 27, 2022

Afghanistan sealed an emphatic win over Sri Lanka (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Afghanistan hammered Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2022 on Saturday. Put to bat, SL racked up 105, riding on valiant display from Bhanuka Rajapaksa (38) and a late onslaught from Chamika Karunaratne (31). Afghan quick Fazalhaq Farooqi (3/11) had the spotlights on him. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (40) and Hazratullah Zazai's masterclass (37*) steered them home (106/2).

Match How did the match pan out?

Sri Lanka were dealt with early blows to be reduced to 5/3. Rajapaksa and Gunathilaka's counter-attacking show steered them close to 50 before the latter's run was cut short by Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Karunaratne held the fight from an end, including a crunch 30-stand alongside debutant Dilshan Madushanka for the last wicket. Afghanistan batters chased the total without breaking a sweat.

Duo Gurbaz, Shahidi attain these numbers

Gurbaz meant business as he whacked a crisp 18-ball 40, belting three fours and four sixes. He was instrumental in a sublime 83-run stand for the opening wicket. The wicket-keeper batter now owns 716 runs at a laud-worthy rate of 136.90. Zazai's heroics saw him accumulate a 28-ball 37*. He slammed five fours and a six. He now has 904 runs at 34.76.

Duo Rajapaksa, Karunaratne shine with the bat

Hard-hitter Rajapaksa doled out a crunch 29-ball 38, hitting five fours and a six to up the team's tempo. The southpaw fetched a 44-run stand alongside Danushka Gunathilaka to take the score to 49/4. He now owns 388 T20I runs while striking at 134.25. Meanwhile, Karunaratne scored a pivotal 38-ball 31, with two fours and a six. He has raced to 190 T20I runs.

Bowlers Afghanistan bowlers put an all-round display

Afghanistan, who were featuring in their 100th T20I, witnessed Rashid register spell binding figures (0/12). Overall, he holds 110 scalps for Afghanistan in 66 T20Is. Mohammad Nabi, who claimed two wickets, follows suit with 82 scalps at 27.02. Farooqi's three-fer got him to 15 T20I scalps at 14.33. Meanwhile, Mujeeb has raced to 40 wickets at 16.47.

Do you know? Zazai-Gurbaz ink this record

The duo of Zazai and Gurbaz scripted a formidable-looking stand that made a mockery of the 106-run chase. As per ESPNcricinfo, they now hold 701 T20I runs among themselves at the opening slot for Afghanistan. It was also their eighth fifty-plus partnership in the format.