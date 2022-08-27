Sports

Premier League 2022-23: Haaland nets a hat-trick for Man City

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 27, 2022, 09:55 pm 1 min read

Haaland netted a hat-trick for Man City (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick as Manchester City came from two goals behind in a blockbuster second-half show against Crystal Palace in gameweek four of the Premier League 2022-23 season. City were two -nil down before making a stunning comeback to seal the deal. Haaland was magnificent, scoring a fine hat-trick and is now the top scorer this season. Here's more.

Haaland Haaland equals Aguero's record; leads scoring chart in 2022-23

Haaland has scored six goals in his first four PL appearances for Man City. As per Opta, he has equaled Sergio Aguero's record of scoring six goals for City in his first four PL games. Haaland has now scored more goals than any other player in Europe's top five leagues so far this season. He had three shots on target and converted all three.