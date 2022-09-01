Sports

David Warner rested for T20I series versus India: Details here

David Warner rested for T20I series versus India: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 01, 2022, 04:32 pm 2 min read

David Warner will miss the tour of India (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian opener David Warner has been rested for the upcoming T20I series versus India, starting September 20. Australia have a busy period ahead as after the India series. They will be returning home to play West Indies and England before the ICC T20 World Cup. Warner will miss the India tour "as part of a managed period of preparation for a full summer schedule".

Green Cameron Green has replaced Warner

All-rounder Cameron Green has replaced Warner for the series against India. National Selection Panel chair of selectors, George Bailey, said: "Cameron's improvements in all facets of his game has been impressive and we are excited for him to continue the growth of his all-round T20 cricket through further exposure to the format."

Warner A look at Warner's T20I numbers and performance versus India

Warner is the second-highest run-scorer for the Aussies in T20Is. The southpaw has amassed 2,684 runs at an average of 33.55. He is only behind skipper Aaron Finch, who has scored 2,855 runs. Warner has hit one ton and 22 fifties. Against India, the southpaw has managed 220 runs from nine games at 27.50. He has hit two fifties.

Do you know? Warner is currently involved in the ODI series versus Zimbabwe

Australia are currently involved in a three-match ODI series versus Zimbabwe. The Aussies have already clinched the series with the third and final ODI set to be played on Saturday. Warner has got scores of 57 and 13 versus Zimbabwe.

Schedule A look at Australia's upcoming cricket schedule

After the ODI series versus Zimbabwe, Australia will play host to New Zealand in another three-match affair on September 6, 8, and 11 respectively. Post that, they will face India for the T20Is - dated September 20, 23, and 25. Australia will then host WI on October 5 and 7 for a two-match T20I series followed by England on October 9, 12, and 14.

Squad Australia announce ICC T20 World Cup squad

Australia have announced a 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup. These 15 players will be part of the upcoming T20 assignments, barring Warner versus India. Here's a look at Australia's squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis Matthew Wade, David Warner Adam Zampa.