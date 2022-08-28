Sports

James Anderson becomes most successful pacer (international cricket): Key stats

James Anderson becomes most successful pacer (international cricket): Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 28, 2022, 05:37 pm 3 min read

Anderson has 951 wickets in international cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England's James Anderson became the first-ever fast bowler to complete 950 wickets in international cricket on Saturday. He attained the historic feat on Day 3 of the second Test against South Africa. Anderson broke the record of Australia's Glenn McGrath, who finished with 949 wickets across formats. The former is now the most successful seamer in international cricket. Here are the key stats.

Twitter Post WATCH: Anderson scripts history!

Historic moment in International cricket as James Anderson overtakes Glenn Mcgrath to become the leading wicket-taker among pacers.pic.twitter.com/XN07eaCOr2 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 27, 2022

Context Why does this story matter?

Anderson, England's most successful fast bowler in each of the three formats, remains unstoppable even at 40.

He is still the backbone of England's pace attack in Test cricket.

The right-arm seamer is one of the greatest exponents of swing bowling.

Taking 950 wickets in international cricket is no mean feat.

Anderson could soon touch the 1,000-wicket mark.

Information One of three pacers with over 900 international wickets

On Saturday, Anderson overtook McGrath (949) to become the highest-wicket taker among pacers in international cricket. Pakistan's Wasim Akram is the only other pacer with over 900 international wickets. Overall, Anderson ranks behind Muthiah Muralidaran (1,347), Shane Warne (1,001), and Anil Kumble (956).

Numbers Most wickets by a pacer in Test cricket

Anderson, who marked his international debut in 2003, now has 951 wickets across formats at an average of 27.18. As many as 664 of these wickets have come in Test cricket, the only format Anderson has featured in since 2015. He is the only pacer to have taken over 600 Test wickets. Besides, Anderson owns 269 ODI wickets, most for England in the format.

Record James Anderson plays his 100th Test at home

The second England-South Africa Test marked the 100th match of Anderson in the format in England. He has become the first-ever player to feature in 100 Tests in a country. Earlier this year, he broke the record of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who played 94 Tests in India. The legendary Ricky Ponting represented Australia in 92 Tests in the nation.

Milestone First English bowler with 100 Test wickets against SA

Anderson broke another significant record in the second Test. He has become the only English bowler with 100 Test wickets versus South Africa. He attained the feat while playing his 28th Test against the Proteas. Anderson averages 30.45 against them, with four five-fers in an innings (BBI: 8/161). Sydney Barnes (83) and Stuart Broad (82) follow Anderson on the tally.

Twitter Post Anderson registered 6/62 against SA in 2nd Test

Best Men’s Test match figures after 40:

Syd Barnes 17-159

Syd Barnes 14-144

Syd Barnes 10-105

Syd Barnes 8-128

James Anderson 6-62



(Barnes chose to play club/league cricket ahead of Test/county; today, many would have criticised him for choosing "money") — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) August 27, 2022

Do you know? A veteran of over 170 Tests

Anderson remains the only cricketer besides Tendulkar to feature in over 170 Tests. The latter went on to play 200 matches in the format. Anderson featured in his 174th Test at Old Trafford. Ponting and Steve Waugh follow Anderson with 168 appearances each.

Records Other notable records of Anderson

Anderson became the first-ever fast bowler to touch the 600-wicket mark in Test cricket on August 25, 2020. On the same day, two years later, Anderson featured in his 100th Test in England. Anderson has the second-most wickets in Test cricket after turning 30 (396 wickets at 23.47). He is only behind former Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath (398) on the tally.

Poll Is Anderson the best pacer in international cricket?

Yes 0% No 0% Poll completed