Sports

Serie A 2022-23: AS Roma hold Juventus; win for Milan

Serie A 2022-23: AS Roma hold Juventus; win for Milan

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 28, 2022, 04:48 pm 2 min read

Tammy Abraham scored for Roma (Photo credit: Twitter/@OfficialASRoma)

AS Roma earned a 1-1 draw versus Juventus in gameweek three of the Serie A 2022-23 season. Tammy Abraham scored the equalizer in the 69th minute, canceling out Dusan Vlahovich's second-minute strike. With this draw, both Juve and Roma maintained their unbeaten start to the season. Meanwhile, reigning Serie A champions AC Milan beat Bologna 2-0. Here are the key records scripted.

Match stats Key stats from both these matches

Juventus had 57% possession but could only manage three shots on target from 14 attempts. Roma had eight attempts, including three on target. In the other game, Milan dominated the scenes with 19 attempts, including eight on target. However, they had lesser possession (47%) compared to Bologna (53%). Milan had a pass accuracy of 83%.

Juve vs Roma Roma hold Juve 1-1

Vlahovic netted a stunning free-kick to give Juve the lead after just two minutes. Manuel Locatelli then fired in a first-time effort from 20 yards but it was ruled out by VAR for a Vlahovic handball. England striker Tammy Abraham scored his first goal of the season with a powerful header. Former Juve star Paulo Dybala made the assist.

Milan Leao and Giroud help Milan claim the three points

AC Milan ran 2-0 winners over Bologna with Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud being in the score sheet. Leao got the opener in the 21st minute with a low finish in the near corner. Leao then assisted Giroud for the second goal early in the second half. Giroud found the back of the net with an elegant over-the-shoulder volley.

Duo Abraham and Vlahovic script these records

As per Opta, Tammy Abraham has equaled Trevor Francis (18) as the third best English scorer in the Serie A. Gerald Hitchens (59) and David Platt (31) lead the show. Abraham now has 28 goals for Milan, including 18 in the Serie A. Dusan Vlahovic scored after 1 minute and 16 seconds. This is his fastest Serie A goal.

Information Leao shines for Milan

As per Opta, since the beginning of 2022, no player has scored more Serie A home goals than Rafael Leao (eight, level with Vlahovic). Leao now has 31 goals and 16 assists for Milan in the Serie A.