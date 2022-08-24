Sports

Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan: Here are the key battles

Pakistan defeated India at the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup

India and Pakistan will lock horns in the second match of the 2022 Asia Cup on August 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Men in Blue would be looking to avenge the 10-wicket defeat they suffered at the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, Pakistan have the required attack to yet again unsettle the Indian batting line-up. Here, we present the key battles.

#1 Rohit Sharma vs Mohammad Hasnain

The battle between Indian batters and Pakistani speedsters has always grabbed eyeballs. Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who remains vulnerable to left-arm pacers, would want to shun the ghosts of the T20 World Cup. Young Mohammad Hasnain will challenge the former in the absence of Shaheen Afridi. He has the ability to swing the ball while bowling at over 150 KPH.

#2 Virat Kohli vs Naseem Shah

The narrative of former Indian captain Virat Kohli's poor form continues to grow. Kohli would enter the Asia Cup after a brief break. However, he would squander no opportunity to show his aggression. Speaking of aggression, Pakistan youngster Naseem Shah has plenty of it. Shah, who replaced Hasan Ali in the squad, would certainly try to thwart Kohli with his express pace.

#3 Babar Azam vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is probably in the form of his life. He is the leading run-scorer in international cricket this year, having slammed 1,406 runs at an average of 78.11. Babar carries the propensity to smack the spinners at will. However, he might get trumped when Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal comes to the attack. The courageous Chahal will test Babar throughout.

#4 Mohammad Rizwan vs Ravindra Jadeja

Like Babar, Mohammad Rizwan was the leading run-scorer across formats in 2021. His exploits in the T20 World Cup made headlines. Rizwan, along with Babar, propelled Pakistan to a historic win against India in the group fixture of the tournament. Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has a knack for picking wickets in crunch moments, could disrupt Rizwan's rhythm.

#5 Rishabh Pant vs Haris Rauf

Indian star Rishabh Pant has been among runs in each of the three formats of late. He averages 44.12 this year, having slammed three tons. Several bowlers, including spinners, have perturbed Pant in the off-stump channel. Haris Rauf is one such pacer who could outclass Pant with his subtle variations. At the same time, he has the required pace to uproot Pant.