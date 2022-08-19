Sports

SA thrash England in first Test at Lord's: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 19, 2022, 09:26 pm 3 min read

SA beat England at Lord's (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

South Africa have humbled England in the first Test at Lord's on Friday. England posted 165/10 in the first innings before the Proteas managed to pile on 326, gaining a valuable lead. SA bowled out England for just 149 in the second innings to win by an innings and 12 runs. The match has got over inside three days.

Match How did the match pan out?

On a rain-hit first day, England were 116/6 before perishing for 165. Kagiso Rabada snapped up five wickets to hurt the hosts. For England, Ollie Pope scored a fluent half-century. In response, SA managed 289/7 at stumps on Day 2, gaining a lead of 124 runs. After perishing for 326, the SA bowlers bowled brilliantly to hurt England, who had a forgettable outing.

Rabada 250 Test wickets for Rabada

SA speedster Kagiso Rabada was sensational at Lord's. The right-arm pacer claimed figures worth 5/52 and 2/27, picking up the Man of the Match award. Rabada has raced to 250 Test wickets for SA at 22.10. He claimed his 12th five-wicket haul in the first innings, including a fourth versus England. He is now the seventh SA bowler to take 250-plus Test scalps.

Information Rabada attains a unique feat at Lord's

As per Opta, Rabada is the 12th different South African bowler to take a five-wicket haul in a Test match at Lord's. He is also the first since Vernon Philander, who achieved the mark in 2012.

Nortje 50 Test scalps for Nortje

SA pacer Anrich Nortje did well with the ball. He took three wickets in the first innings and followed that up with another three in the second. With six wickets in the match, Nortje has raced to a mark of 53 in Test cricket. He has an average of 27.00. He surpassed former SA bowler CR Matthews in terms of wickets (52).

Broad 100 Test scalps for Broad at Lord's

England pacer Stuart Broad took three wickets. The veteran pacer has raced to 555 wickets at 28.05. Broad has gone past 100 Test wickets at Lord's (102) at an average of 27.93. He is only behind veteran James Anderson, who owns a record 117 wickets at Lord's. Anderson has played one more Test than Broad at the iconic venue.

Numbers Notable batting numbers scripted in this Test

Dean Elgar scored a valiant 81-ball 47 for the Proteas. He has now raced to 4,911 runs at 39.60. Erwee (73) was top-notch, hitting six fours in his knock. He has now gone past 300 Test runs, hammering his maiden fifty. He also has a hundred. England's Ben Stokes scored 20 each across the two innings. He has raced to 5,320 runs at 35.94.

Information Unwanted record for England

As per Opta, since June 1993 England have played 52 men's Tests at Lord's only losing two of those matches by an innings. In fact, both these defeats have come against SA - also in 2003 (W23, D15, L14)

Information Unique record for Broad

Broad is the fourth bowler to clinch 100 wickets at a venue in Tests. This is also the 6th instance of a bowler taking 100 scalps at the same venue. Muralitharan has done it in three different venues. Anderson and Rangana Herath are the others.