Sports

Asia Cup: Bangladesh post a commanding 183/7 against Sri Lanka

Asia Cup: Bangladesh post a commanding 183/7 against Sri Lanka

Written by V Shashank Sep 01, 2022, 09:26 pm 3 min read

Mehidy Hasan Miraz slammed a career-best 38 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh rode to a competitive score (183/7) in the Group B must-win clash against Sri Lanka at the Asia Cup 2022. Individual brilliance from Mehidy Hasan Miraz (38) and Afif Hossain (39) in the middle overs paved the way for a sturdy total. For SL, leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga extended his rich form to claim 2/41. Dilshan Madushanka and Maheesh Theekshana were quite economical.

1-6 Bangla Tigers ace the PP overs

Sabbir (5), who last played a T20I in 2019, looked rusty and was out in the second over to debutant Asitha Fernando. Mehidy, who was promoted as the pinch hitter, found the gaps without breaking a sweat. He smashed three successive boundaries of Asitha in the fourth over, and later, a four off Dilshan Madushanka to tally 55/1 runs in the powerplay.

Do you know? Bangladesh have experimented heavily with their opening pair

Bangladesh altered their strategies and opted for Sabbir Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz as the opening combo. As per Cricbuzz, this was their 12th opening pair in a span of 21 T20Is since the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Feat Bangladesh unlock this feat in PP overs

As per Cricbuzz, Bangladesh's tally of 55/1 in the first six overs is the highest score by a team batting first in the powerplay in the Asia Cup 2022 so far. The previous best scores read: India's 44/1 vs Hong Kong, Pakistan's 43/2 vs India, Sri Lanka's 41/3 vs Afghanistan, and Bangladesh's 28/3 vs Afghanistan follow suit.

Knock Career-best score for Mehidy

Bangladesh needed a hefty start in this fixture. And, Mehidy delivered just what was asked. He tonked the Lankans at will and raced to a 26-ball 38, hitting two fours and two sixes. Mehidy, who was playing his maiden innings at the top-order, slammed his career-best score in the format, improving his previous best of 19*. He now owns 132 T20I runs (SR: 124.52).

Feat Shakib clocks this distinguishable feat

Shakib (24) would be gutted with his mode of dismissal, but his knock saw him weave a mind-boggling feat. As per ESPNcricinfo, he is now one of two cricketers to score over 6,000 runs (6,009) and pocket 400-plus wickets (419) in T20s. West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo (6,871 runs and 605 wickets) was the first to attain the feat.

7-15 SL strike back; Bangladesh manage 78 runs in middle overs

The Lankans introduced Wanindu Hasaranga right after the powerplay and the move paid off. A wrong un got the better of Mehidy, followed by Chamika Karunaratne bowling short to trap Mushfiqur Rahim. Bangladesh plundered 15 runs in the 10th over but lost momentum post Shakib's dismissal. Afif Hossain and Mahmudullah upped the ante, with the latter striking 14 runs in the 15th over (123/4).

16-20 Bangladesh rally past 180, plunder 60 runs at the death

The 16th over saw Bangladesh snatch 15 runs, courtesy of a six and a four from Afif's willow. The Shakib-led side scored nine in the next over before slamming 12 runs and losing Mahmudullah in the 18th over. SL bowled superbly to concede seven runs in the 19th over. However, a strong finish from Mosaddek Hossain (24*) and Taskin Ahmed (11*) sailed them through.