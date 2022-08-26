Sports

Asia Cup, SL vs AFG: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Aug 26, 2022, 01:58 pm 3 min read

Afghanistan face Sri Lanka in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2022 on Saturday. The Afghans head into the tourney post a 3-2 humbling defeat versus Ireland. Sri Lanka have had a torrid run so far in 2022, with two wins in 11 T20Is. Nonetheless, they will be optimistic to change their fortunes, starting from the tournament opener. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai will host this affair. Sides chasing have won 39 of 74 T20Is played here. The wicket is known to assist the batters, so anything around 150-160 could be anticipated here. Pacers can be a handful early on. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on Hotstar app (paid subscription).

H2H Here is the head-to-head record in T20Is

Sri Lanka have a 1-0 lead over Afghanistan in their T20I match-ups. The Lankans bested their rivals by six wickets in the previous encounter during the 2016 T20 World Cup. Afghanistan managed 153, riding on Asghar Afghan's 62. For SL, Thisara Perera claimed a three-fer (3/33). Later, Tillakaratne Dilshan's 56-ball 83* made light work of the 154-run chase.

Afghanistan Afghanistan look daunting on paper

On the batting front, Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz need to fire all cylinders. Then there's the duo of Ibrahim Zadran and Hashmatullah Shahidi, who enjoyed stupendous returns in the Shpageeza Cricket League. Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi's hard-hitting abilities second to none. Spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman remain a constant threat. Fareed Malik's pace and bounce could trouble the Lankans.

SL Sri Lanka need to come all guns blazing

Pathum Nissanka, who is a consistent run-getter, will find himself at the top-order alongside Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis. Charith Asalanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa can be the trump cards. Wanindu Hasaranga will spearhead SL's spin attack. He has pocketed 39 T20 scalps this year, averaging 17.74. Pacer Chamika Karunaratne will be banked to deliver the goods along with debutants Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

Afghanistan (probable XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Malik. Sri Lanka (probable XI): Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

Stats Here are the key performers (T20Is)

Hazratullah Zazai has slammed 867 runs in 28 matches, averaging 33.35. He has a hundred and three fifties. Najibullah Zadran has managed 1,487 runs at 33.04. He has eight fifties. Left-arm quick Fareed Malik has snared 24 scalps at 20.21. Pathum Nissanka has belted 628 runs across 23 T20Is. He owns five fifties, with a personal best of 75.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran (vc), Hazratullah Zazai, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka (c), Mohammad Nabi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Rashid Khan, Fareed Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Maheesh Theekshana. Fantasy XI (option 2): Kusal Mendis, Najibullah Zadran, Hazaratullah Zazai (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Mohammad Nabi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Rashid Khan, Fareed Malik (vc), Naveen-ul-Haq, Maheesh Theekshana.