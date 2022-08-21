Sports

BBL: David Warner signs a two-year deal with Sydney Thunder

Aug 21, 2022

David Warner returns to BBL after nine years (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian opener David Warner has signed a two-year deal with Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Sydney Thunder. The swashbuckling batter last featured in the tournament in 2013. Warner will be available for the last five regular-season matches and the finals, provided Thunder reach that far in the tourney. Prior to that, he will be busy in three-match Test series against the Proteas. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Warner's return to Thunder is a welcoming move for the tournament as a whole.

Firstly, he replaces Khawaja at the top order, who joined hands with Brisbane Heat earlier this year.

Secondly, Warner's presence boosts the quality of the tournament.

Also, the move could result in the Aussie nationals being paid handsomely to feature in BBL than chasing the riches elsewhere.

Information Warner to fetch AUD $340,000 in the forthcoming season

As per ESPNcricinfo, Warner's deal will fetch him AUD $340,000. The sum comprises a portion coming in from Thunder's salary cap while the remaining will be chimed in by Cricket Australia (CA). His salary matches that of the platinum players in the upcoming BBL draft.

Statement Here's what Warner said

"I'm really excited to get back to the Big Bash with the club where I started," said Warner in a statement issued by Sydney Thunder. Warner believes his contribution to BBL could benefit the next generation of players. He added that his family played a part in his decision to return to the BBL.

BBL Warner's record in BBL

Warner has compiled 152 runs across three appearances in the tournament from 2011-13. Playing for Thunder, Warner clocked a hundred (102*) against Melbourne Stars in his maiden outing. He registered a duck while playing for Sydney Sixers in 2012, followed by a fifty next season in his return to Thunder. Interestingly, he also shared a century partnership alongside Khawaja for the opening wicket.

T20s A look at Warner's T20 numbers

Warner is the fourth-highest run-getter in the history of T20 cricket. In a career spanning 15 years, Warner has accumulated a colossal 10,870 runs across 328 matches. He averages 38.27 and has bossed the format while striking at 141.33. He has eight hundreds and 91 fifties. Only Chris Gayle (14,562), Kieron Pollard (11,758), and Shoaib Malik (11,698) have scored more runs than Warner.

Signings Head, Labuschagne sign extension with respective franchises

Travis Head has signed a two-year extension with Adelaide Strikers while Marnus Labuschagne re-signed with Brisbane Heat for a year. There isn't any conformity regarding Steven Smith, who has turned down the Sixers' initial offer. Mitchell Starc and Test captain Pat Cummins will be resting themselves. Josh Hazlewood and all-rounder Cameron Green's involvement is doubtful, while Scott Boland is without a BBL contract.