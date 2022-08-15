Sports

Netherlands vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Match preview, stats, and more

Pakistan are visiting the Netherlands for the first time since 2004 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Netherlands and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the first of three-match ODI series at Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam, on Tuesday. Pakistan are visiting the Netherlands for the first time since 2004 when the nation played Videocon Cup involving India and Australia. Moreover, Pakistan will play their first match against the Netherlands on Dutch soil since 1992. Here is the match preview.

Details 1st ODI: A look at the key details

Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam would host the first ODI that will commence on 2:30 PM IST. The stadium has hosted a total of 12 ODIs, with teams chasing eight of them. Notably, the average first-innings score at this venue is 184. In 2007, Netherlands recoded the highest-ever total here (315/8 vs Bermuda). The ODI series will be broadcast live in India on the FanCode app.

H2H Here is the head-to-head record

Pakistan have a perfect 3-0 record against the Dutchmen. Both teams first met in the 1996 World Cup, with Pakistan winning by eight wickets. The Men in Green earned a nine-wicket win in the 2002 Champions Trophy. Their last meeting was during the 2003 World Cup. Pakistan trounced their rivals by 97 runs. Mohammad Yousuf (58) bagged the Player of the Match award.

Pakistan Babar Azam set to lead Pakistan

Babar Azam is set to lead Pakistan in the Netherlands ODIs. Shadab Khan would be his deputy. Yet again, Pakistan's top order would be led by Babar and Mohammad Rizwan. Meanwhile, fast bowler Hasan Ali, who fell out of favor with the selectors, has been dropped. Naseem Shah would likely share the new ball with Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Information A look at Netherlands' squad for the ODI series

A look at Netherlands' squad for the ODI series: Scott Edwards (captain), Max O'Dowd, Vikram Singh, Musa Nadeem Ahmad, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Wesley Barresi, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Vivian Kingma, Shariz Ahmad, Arnav Jain.

Records Babar eyes these records

Babar has hoarded 4,442 runs at a prolific 59.22. The talented batter can better the tallies of Steven Smith (4,459), Scott Styris (4,483), and Alec Stewart (4,677). He is a proven campaigner in away conditions, having amassed 1,962 runs at 50.30. He can attain the 2,000-run mark. Babar will be only the 10th Pakistani batter to attain the feat in ODIs.

Information Tom Cooper seeks these numbers for Netherlands

Top-order batter Tom Cooper has amassed 1,049 ODI runs at a stellar 45.60. He could surpass the tallies of Bas Zuiderent (1,092) and Eric Szwarczynski (1,102). He will become Netherlands' second-leading run-getter behind Ryan ten Doeschate (1,541).