Sports

WI vs NZ, ODIs: Preview, stats, and head-to-head record

WI vs NZ, ODIs: Preview, stats, and head-to-head record

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 15, 2022, 06:10 pm 3 min read

WI and NZ set to play 3 ODI matches (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies and New Zealand are all set to battle it out in a three-match ODI series, starting August 17. New Zealand won the T20Is by a 2-1 margin as the hosts would want to showcase their mettle in the 50-over format. All three ODIs will be played at Bridgetown in Barbados. Here we present the complete statistical preview.

Williamson Kane Williamson can attain these records

NZ skipper Kane Williamson has 6,173 runs in ODIs at 47.48. He is one maximum shy of 50 sixes. Williamson has 453 runs versus WI and is 47 shy of the 500-run mark. He can become the fifth NZ batter to achieve this record. Williamson can also get past Joe Root (6,207) in terms of career ODI runs.

Batters Guptill and Santner eye these batting numbers

Veteran NZ opener Martin Guptill has smashed 7,254 runs in ODIs at 42.42. He can get past Javed Miandad in terms of runs (7,381). Against WI, Guptill has piled up 588 runs and is 12 shy of 600. Mitchell Santner has 947 ODI runs and is 53 short of the 1,000-run mark.

Do you know? Pooran and Hetmyer can get to 1,500 ODI runs each

Nicholas Pooran has 1,434 runs in ODIs at 35.85. The southpaw needs 66 runs to breach the 1,500-run mark. Besides Pooran, fellow left-handed batter Shimron Hetmyer (1,447) can also get to 1,500 runs.

Bowling Holder and Joseph can eye these bowling numbers

Jason Holder currently holds 146 wickets for WI in ODIs at 37.36. He is four scalps shy of 150. By getting to the mark, Holder can become just the seventh WI bowler to claim 150 scalps. Alzarri Joseph has 82 ODI scalps at 27.61. He can surpass Philip Simmons (83), Sir Andy Roberts (87), and Marlon Samuels (89) in terms of wickets.

Information Ferguson and Santner can get to these numbers

Lockie Ferguson has 73 ODI wickets and is two shy of the 75-wicket mark. Santner has 80 scalps and can get past James Franklin (81) and Mitchell McClenaghan (82) in terms of ODI scalps.

Stats H2H record and other batting records

The two teams have met on 65 occasions in ODIs. WI have the edge with 30 wins. NZ have claimed 28 victories. 7 matches have not had any results. NZs highest score versus WI is 393/6. WI's highest ODI total versus NZ is 363/4. Brian Lara (1,068) is the top scorer for WI against NZ. For NZ, Nathan Astle (1,014) is the top run-scorer.

Do you know? Vettori and Gayle are the top wicket-takers in WI-NZ ODIs

Daniel Vettori has 33 scalps against WI and is the highest wicket-taker for NZ. Chris Gayle (22) is the top wicket-taker for WI versus the Kiwis.