Netherlands' Bas de Leede breaches ICC Code of Conduct

Written by V Shashank Aug 21, 2022, 02:38 pm 2 min read

Bas de Leede scored 89 in the second ODI (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede has been reprimanded for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct in the second ODI versus Pakistan on August 18. The 22-year-old admitted to violating Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for the Players and Player Support Personnel. Plus, he has been handed a demerit point, given it was his first offense in a 24-month period. Here's more.

Code of Conduct De Leede violated Level 1 of ICC Code of Conduct

As stated, de Leede was found guilty of breaching Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which refers to the use of audible obscenity during an international fixture. Under Level 1 breaches, the player faces a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of their match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Offense de Leede admits to the offense

As per ANI, de Leede admitted to committing the offense and accepted the sanction put forward by the match referee Chris Broad. There wasn't any need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires, Nitin Bathi and Michael Gough, third umpire Rizwan Akram, and fourth official Adriaan van den Dries handed the charges on the all-rounder.

Developments A look at the developments

The incident took place in the 17th over of the first innings. de Leede played Mohammad Nawaz straight to a fielder and later used unsuitable language which was recorded on the stump microphone. The commentators issued an immediate apology to the public. As for his performance, de Leede managed a valiant 89 during his stay, getting the hosts to 186.

Career A look at de Leede's international career

de Leede debuted in the 50-overs cricket versus Nepal in 2018. Since then, he has accumulated 475 runs in 22 matches, averaging 22.61. He has two half-centuries in his kitty (HS: 89). On the bowling front, the right-armer has managed six wickets at an economy of 6.27. Meanwhile, he has 517 T20I runs at 34.46. He has pocketed 14 scalps at 20.00.

NED vs PAK Can Netherlands avoid a 3-0 drubbing?

A Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan masterclass handed Netherlands a seven-wicket defeat in the second ODI to lose the three-match series. Prior to that, they lost by 16 runs in the first outing. Nevertheless, they will look to avoid a whitewash in the final one-dayer scheduled to take place on Sunday afternoon. Interestingly, the Dutchman have a 0-5 win-loss record against Pakistan in ODIs.