US Open: Decoding the stats of Iga Swiatek

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 26, 2022, 02:00 am 2 min read

Iga Swiatek needs to improve her US Open record (Photo credit: Twitter/@iga_swiatek)

Women's singles world number one Iga Swiatek will aim to banish her recent poor form and do well in the upcoming 2022 US Open. The Polish international has not lived up to expectations since her Roland Garros title win. She has taken part in four tournaments post the French Open. Here we decode Swiatek's stats as she eyes to improve her US Open numbers.

Why does this story matter?

Swiatek has had a defiant run in 2022, being the only female star in scripting 50 wins on the WTA Tour so far.

Notably, she was also on a 37-match winning streak (including for Poland) before it came to an end at Wimbledon.

Swiatek won six successive titles in that run but finds her self in bit of a slump.

US Open How has Swiatek fared at the US Open?

Swiatek made her US Open debut in 2019. She was ousted in the second round by Anastasija Sevastova in three sets. In 2020, Swiatek reached the third round before being beaten 4-6, 2-6, by Victoria Azarenka. Last year, she improved further, reaching the round of 16 where she lost against Belinda Bencic in a 6-7, 3-6 affair. Overall, she has a 6-3 win-loss record.

Grand Slams Swiatek's Grand Slam numbers

Swiatek has a 21-2 record at Roland Garros. In four seasons here, she has one fourth-round appearance (2019), one quarter-final appearance (2021), and two titles (2020 and 2022). She has a 12-4 record at Australian Open. Her best record here is the semi-final appearance in 2022. She has a 5-3 record at Wimbledon and 6-3 record at US Open. Overall, her count is 44-12.

Swiatek Sixth successive title for Swiatek in 2022

Swiatek started her dominating run of form by winning the Qatar Open. She dropped just one set in the tournament. She claimed the Indian Wells title, dropping three sets in total. The Miami Open and Stuttgart Open trophies followed suit as Swiatek dropped one set across both tournaments. Next, she claimed the Italian Open title before sealing the Roland Garros honor.

Run Her run post the Roland Garros crown

Swiatek was ousted in the third round at Wimbledon, suffering a loss against Alize Cornet. She returned to action at the Poland Open in end of July, suffering a defeat in the quarters versus Caroline Garcia. Beatriz Haddad Maia beat Swiatek next at the Canadian Open. Swiatek then suffered a round of 16 exit at Western & Southern Open recently against Madison Keys.