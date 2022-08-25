Sports

Karim Benzema wins UEFA Men's Player of the Year award

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 25, 2022, 11:14 pm 2 min read

Benzema had a stunning 2021-22 campaign (Photo credit: Twitter/@equipedefrance)

Real Madrid and France striker Karim Benzema has won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award. Benzema fended off his Real Madrid team-mate Thiabut Courtois and Manchester City ace Kevin De Bruyne for the prestigious award. Benzema enjoyed a terrific 2021-22 season for both club and country. He won a host of trophies, including the Champions League. Here are the details.

Honors A host of trophies for Benzema in 2021-22

Benzema won his fifth UEFA Champions League title with Real Madrid after they beat Liverpool in the final. Benzema's exploits helped him win the UEFA Champions League Player of the Season award. He also won the Spanish league with Los Blancos, besides the Spanish Super Cup. With France, Benzema won the UEFA Nations League ttile as well.

Numbers 50 goals for club and country

Benzema went on to score a staggering 15 goals in the UCL 2021-22 campaign and registered one assist. He scored hat-tricks against PSG and Chelsea in the knockout stages. Benzema topped the scoring in La Liga with 27 goals. He also clocked 12 assists. He scored two goals and made one assist in the Spanish Super Cup. He scored six goals for France.

Contenders Benzema leaves behind KDB and Courtois

KDB won the Premier League 2021-22 title with Man City. He clocked 15 goals and 8 assists, having made 30 appearances. He also helped City reach the semis of the UCL, scoring twice and making three assists. Real Madrid keeper Cortouis won the Man of the Match in the UCL semis and final. He kept 21 clean sheets across UCL and La Liga.

Information Ancelotti wins Manager of the Year award

Carlo Ancelotti has won UEFA Manager of the Year award after helping Real win three trophies. He became the first coach to win the UCL on four occasions.