ENG vs SA, 2nd Test: Hosts dominate Day 1 proceedings

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 25, 2022, 11:11 pm 2 min read

England are in top on Day 1 at Old Trafford (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

England have the impetus on an entertaining Day 1 of the second Test versus South Africa at Old Trafford in Manchester. SA were folded for 151 after batting first. England bowlers enjoyed themselves as James Anderson and Stuart Broad claimed three wickets each. For SA, Kagiso Rabada showed some fight, scoring a valiant 36 down the order. England are 111/3 at stumps.

Day 1 How did Day 1 pan out?

England pegged back the Proteas right from the start and this led to SA being reeling at 76/5 at one stage. Anderson came in and picked two successive scalps to further reduce SA to 92/7. Rabada and Nortje added some valuable runs before SA were bowled out. In response, England lost two quick wickets before Jonny Bairstow stepped up with an unbeaten 38.

Wickets England veterans Anderson and Broad do well

England senior pacers Anderson and Broad shared six wickets between them. Anderson derived movement at the start to dismiss Sarel Erwee. SA skipper Dean Elgar then edged a delivery of Broad. Anderson also got Harmer and Keshav Maharaj before Broad got two more with some beautiful deliveries. Anderson has raced to 661 wickets. Broad too upped his numbers to 558.

Anderson Anderson enters record books

Anderson entered the record books on Day 1. He has become the first-ever player to feature in 100 Tests in a country. Earlier this year, he broke the record of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who played 94 Tests in India. The legendary Ricky Ponting represented Australia in 92 Tests in the nation. Anderson is playing his 174th Test at the moment.

Information SA have a poor show with the bat

SA batters paid the price with some poor strokes on offer. England bowlers had them on the back foot and wickets kept tumbling every now and then. Rabada showed some vital fight which helped SA surpass 150. He faced 72 balls.

England SA strike early on as England recover

England saw Lees get drawn forward in his defence to manage a slight edge and hand Lungi Ngidi an early strike. In the 11th over, Ollie Pope was struck at the crease, inside edging a delivery on to the stumps. He looked good until then, managing a 27-ball 23. Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley have added a solid stand to help England recover.