Champions League 2022-23 draw: Bayern, Barcelona and Inter placed together
Bayern Munich and Barcelona are placed in Group C. Italian giants Inter are present too, making it the Group of Death in the Champions League 2022-23 season. Reigning Champions League winners Real Madrid have been drawn in Group F. 14-time UCL winners Real, who were in Pot 1, will take on the likes of RB Leipzig, Shakhtar, and Celtic in Group F. Here's more.
Group A: Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers. Group B: FC Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Bruges. Group C: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter, Plzen. Group D: Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham, Sporting Lisbon, Marseille. Group E: AC Milan, Chelsea, Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb. Group F: Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic. Group G: Manchester City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, FC Copenhagen. Group H: Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi.
Bring it on! 👊#UCL || #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/z9IBs4zdUA— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 25, 2022
Robert Lewandowski, who left Bayern for Barcelona in the summer transfer window, will be facing his former club. It's a massive moment for Lewy, who rejected a new deal at Bayern. He left the Bavarians with 344 goals in 375 games across competitions.