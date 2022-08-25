Sports

Champions League 2022-23 draw: Bayern, Barcelona and Inter placed together

Reigning champions Real have been placed in Group F

Bayern Munich and Barcelona are placed in Group C. Italian giants Inter are present too, making it the Group of Death in the Champions League 2022-23 season. Reigning Champions League winners Real Madrid have been drawn in Group F. 14-time UCL winners Real, who were in Pot 1, will take on the likes of RB Leipzig, Shakhtar, and Celtic in Group F. Here's more.

Groups Here are the eight groups

Group A: Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers. Group B: FC Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Bruges. Group C: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter, Plzen. Group D: Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham, Sporting Lisbon, Marseille. Group E: AC Milan, Chelsea, Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb. Group F: Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic. Group G: Manchester City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, FC Copenhagen. Group H: Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi.

Information Lewandowski set to face former club Bayern

Robert Lewandowski, who left Bayern for Barcelona in the summer transfer window, will be facing his former club. It's a massive moment for Lewy, who rejected a new deal at Bayern. He left the Bavarians with 344 goals in 375 games across competitions.