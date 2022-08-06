Sports

Bundesliga 2022-23, Bayern Munich thrash Frankfurt 6-1: Key stats

Bayern humiliated Frankfurt 6-1 (Photo credit: Twitter/@FCBayernEN)

Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich started the new 2022-23 season with a 6-1 thumping of Eintracht Frankfurt. The Bavarians had gone 5-0 up by half-time with Sadio Mane scoring on his Bundesliga debut. Randal Kolo Muani pulled one back for Frankfurt before Jamal Musiala completed the rout with his second goal late on. Here are the key stats recorded.

Bayern Six-star Bayern thrash UEL winners Frankfurt

Joshua Kimmich's free-kick opened the scoring in the fifth minute for a well-tuned Bayern before Benjamin Pavard netted five minutes later. Mane then added the third in the 29th minute before Musiala netted his first. Gnabry added the gloss for the fifth in the 43rd minute. Kolo Muani made it 1-5 for the Europa League winners before Musiala's goal hit Frankfurt for a six.

Do you know? A Bundesliga record for Bayern

As per Opta, Bayern's 5-0 lead at half time in the match against Eintracht Frankfurt was the largest half time lead for any side in a match on gameweek one in the history of the Bundesliga.

Mane, who joined Bayern this summer for a fee of £35m, is now the first player in 10 years to score in each of his first two appearances for FC Bayern in all competitions. Mane had also netted for the club in the German Super Cup. Mario Mandzukic was the last player who had managed that feat at the start of the 2012-13 season.

Information Muller continues to provide the assists

Thomas Muller provided two assists for Bayern. Since the start of the 2020-21 season, he has clocked a record 38 assists in the Bundesliga, managing 18 each across the last two campaigns.