Asia Cup: Pakistan bowled out for 147; Indian bowlers shine

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 28, 2022, 09:30 pm 3 min read

A comprehensive show from the Indian bowlers was on display as Pakistan got bowled out (147) in the second Asia Cup match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar ripped the Pakistani batting line-up apart with four wickets. While Hardik Pandya shone with three wickets, Arshdeep Singh took two. Mohammad Rizwan turned out to be the lone warrior for Pakistan (43).

PP Pakistan were defensive in the Powerplay

Indian pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh kept Pakistan on the backfoot in the Powerplay. Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were watchful at the start. Bhuvneshwar drew first blood for India in the third over, getting rid of the in-form Babar. Meanwhile, Avesh Khan dismissed Fakhar Zaman in the sixth over. Pakistan eventually managed 43/2 in the first six overs.

Indian pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar was on the money in his first two overs. He unsettled both Babar and Rizwan, having dismissed the Pakistani skipper eventually. Bhuvi now has the joint-most T20 wickets (16) in this phase in 2022 with David Willey. The former averages 22.31 and has bowled a total of 220 dot balls in the Powerplay this year (T20s).

Breakthrough A massive wicket for India

Bhuvneshwar became the first Indian to take an international wicket against Pakistan since all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who dismissed Sarfaraz Ahmed in the 2019 World Cup match. This happened as many as 1,169 days ago. For the unversed, Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup. It was their first-ever win against India in World Cups.

Middle overs India kept Pakistan batters at bay

Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed shared a 45-run stand after Fakhar departed. However, the Indian bowlers managed to keep the duo at bay. Hardik Pandya continued to pull his lengths back, thereby dismissing Ahmed. Pakistan were reduced to 87/3 in 12.1 overs. Rizwan held one end but could not break the shackles. He finally fell (43) to Hardik in the 15th over.

Information The short-ball ploy worked!

India entered the match with an attacking approach. The bowlers continued to surprise Pakistan with impactful bouncers. The short-ball ploy duly worked, and the top-five batters fell on hard lengths. The short-ball percentage increased as the innings progressed.

Bowling Bhuvi took four wickets

Besides acing the powerplay overs, Bhuvi came back to haunt Pakistan at the death. He was the pick of India's bowlers in the match, having taken four wickets for just 26 runs in four overs. Bhuvi uprooted Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah on the second and third deliveries of his final over. The Indian seamer once again showcased his discipline in the match.