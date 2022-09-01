Sports

Ligue 1 2022-23: Neymar continues to score; Lionel Messi shines

Reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain enjoyed a stunning 3-0 win over Toulouse on matchday 5 of the 2022-23 season. Neymar continued to find the back of the net, keeping his magnificent run going. Lionel Messi was once again the architect, providing a total of two assists. Kylian Mbappe and Juan Bernat were the other scorers. Here are the details.

Match How did the match pan out?

The French champions went ahead in the first half as Messi set up Neymar with a delightful ball. Kylian Mbappe then doubled the lead in the second half after Messi pulled the ball back for him on the left side. Spanish full-back Juan Bernat added a third in injury-time. He scored after Mbappe's shot hit the post and deflected straight to him,

Neymar Neymar continues his supreme run of form

Neymar is enjoying himself in the ongoing 2022-23 season. The Brazilian ace has scored seven goals in Ligue 1, besides coming up with six assists. He also played a match-winning role in helping PSG win the Trophee des Championes, scoring twice. Neymar has raced to 109 goals in all competitions for PSG, making his 150th appearance. He now has 76 Ligue 1 goals.

Do you know? Messi now has 18 assists for PSG

Messi has also lived up to his potential and has started the season well. The former Barcelona star has raced to four assists in Ligue 1 this season. He now has 18 assists for PSG. Messi has netted four goals across competitions this season.

Information Mbappe scores his 5th goal this season

Mbappe has now raced to 124 Ligue 1 goals for PSG. Overall, the former Monaco youngster has 140 goals in the competition. Mbappe has scored a total of 176 goals for PSG across competitions. He has five Ligue 1 goals this season.

Records Key records scripted in the match

As per Opta, PSG are the first side to score 21 Ligue 1 goals in their first five matches of a season since RC Paris in 1959-60. PSG have won six of their last seven away games in all competitions. Neymar has scored in his last 10 appearances in all competitions (3 goals for Brazil and 11 for PSG). This is his best run.