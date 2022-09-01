Sports

Asia Cup, Pakistan vs Hong Kong: Decoding the player battles

Written by V Shashank Sep 01, 2022, 07:10 pm 2 min read

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan remain vital cogs for Pakistan (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Both Pakistan and Hong Kong are loaded with players waiting to set the stage ablaze in the Asia Cup 2022 clash on Friday. Interestingly, both sides lost to India in their tournament openers. It's a must-win duel now, the winner of which will advance to the Super Four stage. We look at the player battles for this fixture.

1 Babar Hayat vs Shadab Khan

Babar Hayat shot to fame with his scintillating run in the Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier. He then clocked a gritty 41 versus Rohit Sharma's men. However, spin seems to be Babar's Achilles' heel. He averages a mere 25.80 and has been dismissed 15 times. Ace leg-spinner Shadab Khan, who is known for sharp leg-breaks and googlies, could make light work of the batter.

2 Kinchit Shah vs Mohammad Nawaz

Kinchit Shah rose to the occasion in the 193-run chase versus India. The number four batter scored a crucial 30, thereby garnering attention from the cricketing fraternity. However, Kinchit's susceptibility versus spin could put him at a disadvantage against Pakistan. The southpaw averages a meek 21.61 in T20s. Slow left-arm orthodox Mohammad Nawaz, who feasts in the middle-overs, could add to his discomfort.

3 Mohammad Rizwan vs Ayush Shukla

Mohammad Rizwan is a fine T20I campaigner. He loves high-pressure encounters. The last outing against India was no different as the opener managed a pivotal 43. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rizwan averages 78.60 in PP overs in T20s played this year. However, Hong Kong's Ayush Shukla could curtail his stay. The youngster can swing either way and has plenty of variations to trump the former.

4 Fakhar Zaman vs pacers

A sensational striker, Fakhar Zaman has been in a stupendous touch in T20s in 2022. The southpaw has belted 601 runs, striking in excess of 150. However, Fakhar has been vulnerable to pace in T20Is. He has been dismissed 35 times across 66 matches and averages 22.82. The likes of Ayush, Haroon Arshad, and Aizaz Khan should look to uproot him at the earliest.

5 Babar Azam vs Ehsan Khan

Babar Azam is one of the prolific run-getters. Arguably one of the most gifted players of spin, Babar, will be up against Hong Kong's Ehsan Khan. The off-spinner has snared 18 T20I wickets this year, averaging an awe-inspiring 11.72. He bowls well in the PP and middle overs and would be entrusted the task of upsetting Babar, who averages a monstrous 214.00 against off-spinners.