La Liga 2022-23, Atletico Madrid beat Getafe 3-0: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 16, 2022, 01:23 am 2 min read

Alvaro Morata scored a brace for Atletico (Photo credit: Twitter/@LaLigaEN)

Atletico Madrid were off to a perfect start in La Liga 2022-23, beating Getafe 3-0. Alvaro Morata scored a goal each in either halves as substitute Antoine Griezmann added the third in what was a sublime performance from the visitors. Atletico joined the likes of Villarreal, Valencia, Real Madrid, Osasuna, and Real Sociedad in terms of registering wins in gameweek one.

Match How did the match pan out?

Morata put Atletico ahead after receiving a precise through ball from Joao Felix. Getafe had a great chance late on in the first half but Mayoral's shot was off target. Getafe conceded a goal in the 59th minute as Felix and Morata combined once again. Griezmann then scored a beautiful goal in the 75th minute and it was Felix once again providing the assist.

Morata Morata notches these numbers

Playing his 62nd match for Atletico, Morata has raced to 24 goals. He now has 20 La Liga goals for Atletico. He also scored 25 La Liga goals for former club Real Madrid, taking his overall tally to 45. As per Opta, Morata has scored his first goal from outside the box in all competitions since December 2016 for Real Madrid in La Liga.

Felix Felix scripts these records

As per Opta, Felix is the second Atleti player to provide three assists in a single La Liga game in the 21st century after Gabi in September 2011 against Sporting de Gijon. In the 21st century, Felix is the third Portuguese to provide three assists in a single game after Cristiano Ronaldo in 2011 and Luis Figo in 2002 (both for Real Madrid).

Do you know? Griezmann races to 160 La Liga goals

Griezmann scored his 142nd goal for Atletico in all competitions. He now has 160 La Liga goals, including 98 for Atletico. Griezmann has also netted 22 league goals for Barca and another 40 for Real Sociedad.