Sports

Serie A 2022-23, Juventus thrash Sassuolo 3-0: Key stats

Serie A 2022-23, Juventus thrash Sassuolo 3-0: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 16, 2022, 04:28 pm 2 min read

Di Maria and Vlahovic contributed for Juve (Photo credit: Twitter/@juventusfcen)

Juventus hammered Sassuolo 3-0 in their Serie A 2022-23 opener. Angel Di Maria opened the scoring before Dusan Vlahovic netted a brace. It was a crucial win for Juve as the likes of AC Milan, Inter, Napoli, and AS Roma had earlier scripted victories. Di Maria had a debut to remember as he also assisted Vlahovic for his side's third goal.

Match How did the match pan out?

Di Maria opened his account with a close-range volley in the 26th minute. Alex Sandro delivered a sublime cross for the Argentine international in the edge of the box. Vlahovic then converted a penalty just before half-time after he was fouled inside the box. In the second half, Vlahovic scored a simple goal through Di Maria's pass. Sassuolo had their moments but weren't clinical.

Do you know? Vlahovic maintains his scoring form

Since he joined Juventus, Vlahovic has scored 11 goals. As per Opta, only Lautaro Martinez (13) and Ciro Immobile (12) have done better in all competitions among Serie A players over this period. Vlahovic has raced to 53 Serie A goals, including nine for Juve.

Di Maria Notable feats attained by Di Maria

As per Opta, Angel Di Maria is the fifth Argentine player (excluding oriundi) to score with Juventus in this century in Serie A, after Carlos Tevez, Pereyra, Paulo Dybala, and Gonzalo Higuain. Di María has now scored a goal in four of Europe's top five leagues - La Liga, Premier League, Ligue 1, and Serie A.

Numbers Key numbers for Juve

This was Massimiliano Allegri's maiden win with three-plus goals since he returned as manager at Juventus last season. As per Opta, Juve have won 12 of their last 13 Serie A debut matches in a campaign at home. Their only loss was a 0-1 affair against Udinese in the 2015-16 season.