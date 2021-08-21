PSG maintain winning run without Messi and Neymar: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 21, 2021, 11:50 am

PSG have won three successive Ligue 1 matches

Paris Saint-Germain claimed a third successive win in Ligue 1 to sit atop the table with nine points. Notably, the French giants were without star names Lionel Messi and Neymar. Messi, who joined this month on a free transfer, is waiting to make his debut. Neymar, who started his pre-season training late, has also been absent for PSG this season. Here's more.

Details

Mbappe on target as PSG down Brest 4-2

Former Manchester United mid-fielder Ander Herrera put PSG ahead with a 23rd-minute volley before Kylian Mbappe made it 2-0 in the 36th minute. Mbappe powered his effort past Marco Bizot after latching on to a rebound from Giorginio Wijnaldum's shot. Franck Honorat pulled one back for Brest. Idrissa Gueye restored PSG's two-goal cushion before Mounie scored for Brest. However, Angel Di Maria rescued PSG.

Mbappe

Mbappe continues his fine form in Ligue 1

As per Opta, Mbappe has contributed immensely in eight consecutive Ligue 1 games (8 goals, 3 assists). This is his second-best run in the top-flight, behind February-November 2020 (10). Meanwhile, he scored his fourth header in Ligue 1. Notably, this was his first since March 2017 (with Monaco). Mbappe scored his first goal in Ligue 1 2021-22 with his 10th shot on goal.

Information

Mbappe races to 133 goals for PSG

Mbappe now has 133 goals for PSG in 174 appearances across competitions. This was his 92nd Ligue 1 goal for PSG. He has 108 Ligue 1 goals in his career so far.

Do you know?

Unique record scripted by PSG

As per Opta, PSG have won their first three games of a Ligue 1 season (2-1 vs Troyes, 4-2 vs Strasbourg, and 4-2 vs Brest) for the fourth time in their last seven seasons in the top-flight (2015-16, 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2021-22).