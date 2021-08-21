PSG maintain winning run without Messi and Neymar: Records broken
Paris Saint-Germain claimed a third successive win in Ligue 1 to sit atop the table with nine points. Notably, the French giants were without star names Lionel Messi and Neymar. Messi, who joined this month on a free transfer, is waiting to make his debut. Neymar, who started his pre-season training late, has also been absent for PSG this season. Here's more.
Mbappe on target as PSG down Brest 4-2
Former Manchester United mid-fielder Ander Herrera put PSG ahead with a 23rd-minute volley before Kylian Mbappe made it 2-0 in the 36th minute. Mbappe powered his effort past Marco Bizot after latching on to a rebound from Giorginio Wijnaldum's shot. Franck Honorat pulled one back for Brest. Idrissa Gueye restored PSG's two-goal cushion before Mounie scored for Brest. However, Angel Di Maria rescued PSG.
Mbappe continues his fine form in Ligue 1
As per Opta, Mbappe has contributed immensely in eight consecutive Ligue 1 games (8 goals, 3 assists). This is his second-best run in the top-flight, behind February-November 2020 (10). Meanwhile, he scored his fourth header in Ligue 1. Notably, this was his first since March 2017 (with Monaco). Mbappe scored his first goal in Ligue 1 2021-22 with his 10th shot on goal.
Mbappe races to 133 goals for PSG
Mbappe now has 133 goals for PSG in 174 appearances across competitions. This was his 92nd Ligue 1 goal for PSG. He has 108 Ligue 1 goals in his career so far.
Unique record scripted by PSG
As per Opta, PSG have won their first three games of a Ligue 1 season (2-1 vs Troyes, 4-2 vs Strasbourg, and 4-2 vs Brest) for the fourth time in their last seven seasons in the top-flight (2015-16, 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2021-22).