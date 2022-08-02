Sports

Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh in 3rd T20I, win series: Key stats

Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh in the third and final T20I to clinch the series by a 2-1 margin. Batting first, the hosts were reduced to 67/6 at one stage before they laid a fight back and posted 156/8 in 20 overs. Ryan Burl hammered a solid 54-run knock. In response, Bangladesh failed to get past Zimbabwe's score (146/8). Here's more.

3rd T20I How did the match pan out?

Bangladesh started strongly with the ball, restricting the hosts to 67/6 in 13 overs. However, the last seven overs saw Zimbabwe score emphatically with Burl leading the line. For Bangladesh, Mahedi Hasan and Hasan Mahmud took 2/28 each. In response, Bangladesh couldn't quite dominate the show as Zimbabwe claimed regular scalps to keep the visiting team at bay.

Duo Burl slams his 2nd T20I fifty; Ervine surpasses 1,000 runs

Burl was impressive for Zimbabwe. The left-handed batter hit a 28-ball 54, striking at 192.86. He smashed two fours and six sixes. Burl has raced to 728 runs at 26.00. This was his second T20I fifty. He is the 8th Zimbabwe batter to surpass 700 runs. Craig Ervine scored 24 runs upfront for Zimbabwe. He has raced to 1,020 runs at 22.66.

Do you know? Key numbers for Fizz and Mahedi

Mustafizur Rahman (1/22) was excellent with the ball for Bangladesh. The left-arm pacer has raced to 91 scalps at 20.61. Mahedi (2/28) has 29 T20I wickets now at 25.89.

Information Afif and Mahmudullah do a decent job

Afif Hossain slammed an unbeaten 39 for the Tigers. He has raced to 698 runs in T20Is at 19.38. Mahmudullah scored 27 from 27 balls. The veteran cricketer has 2,070 runs at 23.52.