Commonwealth Games: India win first-ever gold medal in Lawn Bowls

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 02, 2022, 06:57 pm 2 min read

India win their first-ever medal at Lawn Bowls

India have clinched their first-ever gold medal in Lawn Bowls after defeating South Africa in the final of the Women's Fours event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG). The Indian quartet of Lovely Choubey, Pinki Choudhury, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani led India to their first-ever CWG medal in the sport. India earlier defeated New Zealand 16-13 in the semi-finals. Here are further details.

Context Why does this story matter?

India have secured their first-ever medal at Lawn Bowls (men or women), a sport yet to gain recognition. And, it is a gold medal.

In the semi-finals, they stunned New Zealand, who have a total of 40 medals in this sport.

Both New Zealand and South Africa are among the five most successful teams in Lawn Bowls (across categories).

Bowls How is the game played?

In Lawn bowls, matches are played on a green field within a 'rink' area. There are six rinks per green. One competitor rolls a small ball (jack) at least 23 metres in the green. The competitors then take turns to roll their bowls, vying to ensure they are the closest to the jack. Points are awarded for each bowl.

Do you know? India enter this elite list

Scotland and England have the joint-most gold medals at the Lawn Bowls (all-time tally). Meanwhile, England lead the overall medals tally (51). Australia and New Zealand have won 40 medals each. India have entered this elite list.