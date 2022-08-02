Sports

Commonwealth Games, ENGW beat RSAW in women's cricket: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 02, 2022

ENGW never allowed RSAW batters to cash in (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

The South Africa women's cricket team failed to beat England in a crucial Commonwealth Games Group B T20I encounter. Batting first, England Women managed 167/5 in 20 overs. Alice Capsey scored a 50-run knock as Katherine Brunt applied the finishing touches with an unbeaten 38*. In response, SA Women got off to a steady start but England Women fought back to seal the deal.

Details SA Women fail to get the job done

England Women lost wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 94/5 at one stage. Capsey had done her part, scoring 50 of these runs. Thereafter, England Women saw Amy Jones (36*) and Brunt share a superb 73-run stand for the sixth wicket. SA Women openers Anneke Bosch and Tazmin Brits started off strongly but the England bowlers made a comeback to stand out.

Duo Notable numbers for Capsey and Brunt

Capsey scored a 37-ball 50 for England Women. Her knock was laced with seven fours and a six. This is her maiden T20I fifty as she has surpassed the 100-run mark (119), playing her fourth match. Brunt hammered 38* from 23 balls, hitting four fours and a six. She now has 550 T20I runs at 17.18.

Do you know? 1,000 T20I runs for Amy Jones

Jones' 36*-run knock was laced with four fours and a six. She has now surpassed the 1,000-run mark in T20Is (1,029) at 21.43. She has become the 8th England women's player to amass 1,000-plus runs.

Numbers Other notable records for the Englishwomen

SA opener Tazmin Brits has surpassed the 500-run mark in WT20Is and is the ninth person to do so. She scored a 37-ball 38, hammering five fours. Sophie Ecclestone (1/21) has raced to 77 T20I scalps for England Women. Brunt (1/16) now has 105 wickets at 18.68. England skipper Natalie Sciver (1/18) has raced to 74 scalps at 20.60.

Information Ismail races to 114 T20I wickets

South Africa's speedster Shabnim Ismail claimed two wickets for 27 runs from her four overs. Ismail has raced to 114 wickets in T20Is at 18.78. Against England Women, she has 13 T20I wickets at 34.38.