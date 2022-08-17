Sports

How has Andy Murray fared at the US Open?

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 17, 2022, 08:19 pm 2 min read

Murray is 46-14 at the US Open (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray defeated Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in the second round at the Cincinnati Masters on Tuesday. Murray, who would next face Cameron Norrie, is in pursuit of winning his first title since 2019 (Antwerp). The former world number one has failed to win consecutive matches of late. He would feature at the US Open later this month.

Record Murray is 46-14 at the US Open

Murray won the first of his three major titles in 2012 at the US Open. He overcame former world number one Novak Djokovic in the final to claim the title. Murray also reached the US Open final in 2008 when he lost to legend Roger Federer in straight sets. Overall, Murray has a win-loss record of 46-14 at the US Open.

Records Murray broke these records after winning the US Open

After beating Djokovic in the 2012 US Open final, Murray became the first British man to win a Grand Slam final since Fred Perry in 1936. The latter also became the first Scottish-born player to win a major final since Harold Mahony in 1896. Murray's win against Djokovic in the final was the 100th of his career at Grand Slams.

Information Longest tie-break in US Open final history

Murray had defeated 7-6(10), 7-5, 2-6, 3-6, 6-2 in the men's singles final (2012 US Open). It had the longest tie-break in the history of the US Open final (12-10). The final lasted a record four hours and 54 minutes.

Numbers US Open: Other numbers of Murray

At the US Open, Murray has reached at least the semi-finals thrice 2008, 2011, and 2012) and the quarter-finals on three other occasions (2013, 2014, and 2016). In the last three US Open editions he has featured in (2018, 2020, and 2021), Murray hasn't gone past the second round. In 2021, he was knocked out by Stefanos Tsitsipas in the opening round.

Career Here are his career stats

Murray has a career record of 711-227. The British ace has clinched a record 46 singles titles on the ATP Tour. After winning the US Open in 2012, Murray won Wimbledon the following year. He won the last of his three majors in 2016 by winning Wimbledon. Murray, who is 194-51 at Grand Slams, could win his 200th match in New York.