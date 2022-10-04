Sports

ATP Rankings: Spanish pair Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal script history

Oct 04, 2022

Nadal and Alcaraz have scripted a historic feat

22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal pipped Casper Ruud to become the world number two in ATP Rankings on Monday. It is a historic moment in Spanish history, with teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz and Nadal occupying the first two spots respectively. As per ATP, it is the first time a country other than the USA has had the top two players in ATP Rankings.

Information Alcaraz-Nadal unlock a distinct feat

As per ATP, it would be the first week that the world number one and two are from the same country since August 7, 2000, when Americans Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras held the number one and two spots, respectively.

Alcaraz Youngest world number one in ATP Rankings

19-year-old Alcaraz beat Norwegian Ruud in the men's singles US Open finals to become the youngest ever to reach the world number one spot. He became only the fourth Spanish to win the US Open title after Juan Carlos Ferrero, Carlos Moya, and Nadal. Also, he is the 28th player to become the world number one.

Feat Alcaraz in an elite company

Alcaraz, who was ranked 55th at the time of the 2021 US open, entered the 2022 edition as the number four ranked player. Upon winning the title, he became only the fourth player to leapfrog from fourth to the top spot in one ATP Rankings release. Moya (March 15, 1999), Andre Agassi (July 5, 1999), and Pete Sampras (September 11, 2000) are the others.

Nadal Nadal reclaims the top two spot

Nadal returns to the Top two for the first time since May 3, 2021. As per ATP, he was ranked as low as world number six in January this year. Nadal exited in the R16 at the 2022 US Open, losing to American Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6. He was last seen in action while playing for Team Europe in the Laver Cup.

Information Alcaraz and Nadal eye the world number one spot

Alcaraz and Nadal occupy the top two spots in the ATP Live Race to Turin. They will be battling it out for the year-end world number one. Notably, the duo has already qualified for the ATP Finals alongside Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas.