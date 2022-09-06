Sports

2022 US Open: Andrey Rublev, Jannik Sinner reach quarter-finals

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 06, 2022, 01:16 pm 1 min read

Rublev beat Norrie 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

Russia's Andrey Rublev overcame Cameron Norrie to reach the quarter-finals at the US Open on Tuesday. The former won 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to qualify for his fifth quarter-final at Grand Slams. Rublev claimed a Top 10 win at the US Open for the fourth time. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner advanced to the last eight after securing a five-set win over Ilya Ivashka.

Rublev Third quarter-final appearance at US Open

Rublev entered his third quarter-final at the US Open. He now has a win-loss record of 17-6 in the tournament. Rublev aims to win his first quarter-final at Grand Slams in the sixth attempt. Earlier this year, the Russian qualified for the quarter-final at the French Open. In 2021, Rublev reached the quarter-final at the Australian Open.

Sinner Will Sinner play his maiden major semi-final?

Sinner has become the youngest player since Novak Djokovic (20, in 2007/08) to reach the quarter-finals at all four Grand Slams. Earlier this year, he lost in the Wimbledon and Australian Open quarter-finals. He reached the Roland Garros quarter-finals in 2020. Sinner now has an opportunity to qualify for his first major semi-final. The Italian is 26-11 at Grand Slams.