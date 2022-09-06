2022 US Open: Andrey Rublev, Jannik Sinner reach quarter-finals
Russia's Andrey Rublev overcame Cameron Norrie to reach the quarter-finals at the US Open on Tuesday. The former won 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to qualify for his fifth quarter-final at Grand Slams. Rublev claimed a Top 10 win at the US Open for the fourth time. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner advanced to the last eight after securing a five-set win over Ilya Ivashka.
Rublev entered his third quarter-final at the US Open. He now has a win-loss record of 17-6 in the tournament. Rublev aims to win his first quarter-final at Grand Slams in the sixth attempt. Earlier this year, the Russian qualified for the quarter-final at the French Open. In 2021, Rublev reached the quarter-final at the Australian Open.
Sinner has become the youngest player since Novak Djokovic (20, in 2007/08) to reach the quarter-finals at all four Grand Slams. Earlier this year, he lost in the Wimbledon and Australian Open quarter-finals. He reached the Roland Garros quarter-finals in 2020. Sinner now has an opportunity to qualify for his first major semi-final. The Italian is 26-11 at Grand Slams.