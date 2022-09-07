Sports

2022 US Open, Karen Khachanov reaches semis: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 07, 2022, 01:26 pm 2 min read

Khachanov has progressed (Source: Twitter/@usopen)

Karen Khachanov dished out a dazzling performance to overcome Nick Kyrgios in the quarters of the 2022 US Open on Wednesday. Khachanov, who is the 27th seed, withstood 31 aces to earn a battling 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7(3), 6-4 win in three hours and 39 minutes. He will face Casper Ruud in the semis. Ruud took out an in-form Matteo Berrettini in the quarters.

Details Key stats of the match and H2H

Khachanov doled out 30 aces in the match as Kyrgios clocked 31. However, Kyrgios made five double faults to Khachanov's three. Khachanov had a 77% win on the first serve. He converted four out of 8 break points. Khachanov won a total of 167 points. He now has a 2-1 lead over Kyrgios in the H2H series.

Quote I'm really proud of myself: Khachanov

An elated Khachanov said he is proud of himself. "It was a crazy match but I came ready to fight and to play five sets. I did it! I did it! I'm really proud of myself, I was focused from the beginning to the end."

Do you know? Maiden semi-final berth for Khachanov

Khachanov now has a 48-22 win-loss record at Grand Slams. He has now reached the semis of a Slam event for the first time. Khachanov had earlier reached the quarters at the Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Ruud Ruud downs Berrettini

Casper Ruud clocked 0 aces versus Berrettini as the latter dished out 13. Ruud converted five out of 14 break points. He sealed a 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 victory. Ruud has now reached his second career semi-final at Grand Slams. He was a finalist earlier at 2022 Roland Garros. He has a 26-15 win-loss record at Slams. At US Open, his tally reads 8-4.

Information Khachanov and Ruud to face each other in the semis

Khachanov and Ruud will battle it out in the semis. Ruud has a 1-0 career win-loss record over Khachanov. He had won the previous meeting at the 2020 Rome Masters, claiming a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win.