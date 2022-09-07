2022 US Open, Karen Khachanov reaches semis: Key stats
Karen Khachanov dished out a dazzling performance to overcome Nick Kyrgios in the quarters of the 2022 US Open on Wednesday. Khachanov, who is the 27th seed, withstood 31 aces to earn a battling 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7(3), 6-4 win in three hours and 39 minutes. He will face Casper Ruud in the semis. Ruud took out an in-form Matteo Berrettini in the quarters.
Khachanov doled out 30 aces in the match as Kyrgios clocked 31. However, Kyrgios made five double faults to Khachanov's three. Khachanov had a 77% win on the first serve. He converted four out of 8 break points. Khachanov won a total of 167 points. He now has a 2-1 lead over Kyrgios in the H2H series.
An elated Khachanov said he is proud of himself. "It was a crazy match but I came ready to fight and to play five sets. I did it! I did it! I'm really proud of myself, I was focused from the beginning to the end."
Khachanov now has a 48-22 win-loss record at Grand Slams. He has now reached the semis of a Slam event for the first time. Khachanov had earlier reached the quarters at the Roland Garros and Wimbledon.
Casper Ruud clocked 0 aces versus Berrettini as the latter dished out 13. Ruud converted five out of 14 break points. He sealed a 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 victory. Ruud has now reached his second career semi-final at Grand Slams. He was a finalist earlier at 2022 Roland Garros. He has a 26-15 win-loss record at Slams. At US Open, his tally reads 8-4.
Khachanov and Ruud will battle it out in the semis. Ruud has a 1-0 career win-loss record over Khachanov. He had won the previous meeting at the 2020 Rome Masters, claiming a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win.