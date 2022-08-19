Sports

Western & Southern Open: Iga Swiatek, Emma Raducanu bow out

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 19, 2022, 11:03 am 2 min read

Swiatek was beaten by Madison Keys (Photo credit: Twitter/@iga_swiatek)

Women's singles world number one tennis star Iga Swiatek has been ousted by Madison Keys at the 2022 Western & Southern Open. Swiatek suffered an exit in the round of 16 after having earlier beaten Sloane Stephens. She was trounced ky Keys in straight sets. Joining Swiatek was Emma Raducanu, The reigning US Open champion suffered a defeat against Jessica Pegula. Here's more.

Stats Key stats from the Swiatek vs Keys encounter

Swiatek suffered a 3-6, 4-6 defeat against Keys. The Polish international failed to serve any ace while her opponent clocked two. She also made two double faults. Keys had a 66% win on the first serve and converted five out of 14 break points. She won 66 points in total.

Duo Key numbers of Swiatek and Keys

With this defeat, Swiatek now has a 50-7 win-loss record in 2022. Keys has improved her head-to-head record against Swiatek. She claimed her maiden win against the Pole in her third attempt. Swiatek had earlier won 2021 Rome and 2022 Indian Wells. Meanwhile, Keys has a 23-13 win-loss record in 2022. She will face Elena Rybakina in the quarters.

Raducanu Raducanu falls short against Pegula

Britain star Emma Raducanu suffered a 5-7, 4-6 defeat against Pegula. The youngster served seven aces compared to Pegula's three, who had an 81% win on the first serve. Pegula converted three out of 9 break points. She won 75 points in total. Raducanu committed three double faults to Pegula's zero.

Information Key numbers for Raducanu and Pegula

Prior to this defeat, Raducanu had beaten Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka. She now has a 13-15 win-loss record in 2022 and is yet to win a title. Meanwhile, Pegula has a 31-15 win-loss record this season and is chasing her maiden honor.

Results Here are the other results in women's round of 16

Sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka has reached the quarters after beating Shelby Rogers 6-4, 6-7, 6-4. Ajla Tomljanovic battled it out against Veronika Kudermetova in a 3-6, 7-6, 6-3 contest. Caroline Garcia continued her impressive run. She beat Elise Mertens 6-4, 7-5. Zhang Shuai defeated Annet Kontaveit 2-6, 6-4, 6-4. Petra Kvitova downed Ons Jabeur 6-1, 4-6, 6-0. Rybakina beat Alison Riske 6-2, 6-4.