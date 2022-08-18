Sports

Mohammed Siraj to represent Warwickshire in County Championship: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 18, 2022

Siraj has 40 wickets from 13 Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian seamer Mohammed Siraj is set to represent Warwickshire for the final stages of the ongoing County Championship. Siraj, who is currently in Zimbabwe with the Indian contingent, would join the club following the ODI series. He would become the sixth Indian to feature in the ongoing English domestic season. Warwickshire will play their next county fixture on September 12 against Somerset at Edgbaston.

Context Why does this story matter?

Siraj, who made his Test debut in December 2020, is one of the few Indian bowlers with an ability to clock over 140 KPH consistently.

He often troubles the right-handed batters with the ball that comes in sharply.

Siraj has cemented his spot in the Indian Test side, replacing Ishant Sharma.

The former will now hone his skills in county cricket.

Elation Can't wait to join the squad: Siraj

"I can't wait to join up with the Bears squad. I have always enjoyed playing in England with India and I'm excited to experience County Cricket," said Siraj. "Edgbaston is a world class stadium and the atmosphere it created this year for the Test was special. I'm really looking forward to making it my home and hopefully helping the Bears end the season well."

Career A look at his Test career

Siraj has been India's third seamer beside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in Tests lately. He was instrumental in India's success on the UK tour. Siraj rose to prominence in the 2020/21 Border Gavaskar series that India won 2-1. As of now, Siraj has picked up 40 wickets from 13 Tests at an average of 30.77. His only five-for came in Brisbane (5/73).

Indians Sixth Indian to play county cricket this season

Siraj is set to become the sixth Indian to play in the 2022 English domestic season. Cheteshwar Pujara (Sussex) averaged a mind-boggling 109.40 in Division Two. Meanwhile, Umesh Yadav (Middlesex), Navdeep Saini (Kent), Washington Sundar (Lancashire), and Krunal Pandya (Warwickshire) are the other Indian players to feature in England's domestic season in 2022. Siraj will become the second Indian to represent Warwickshire this season.

Information How have Warwickshire fared?

Warwickshire presently occupy the eighth spot in the County Championship Division One table. They have managed to claim only one victory in 11 matches. Warwickshire would next face Somerset at Edgbaston on September 12. They will take on Gloucestershire and Hampshire thereafter.