Sports

Cincinnati Masters: Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas reach quarters

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 19, 2022, 11:55 am 2 min read

Tsitsipas has reached the quarters (Photo credit: Twitter/@CincyTennis)

Men's singles world number one Daniil Medvedev clinched a battling victory against Denis Shapovalov to reach the quarters of the 2022 Cincinnati Masters. Medvedev enjoyed a 7-5, 7-5 win over Shapovalov and will face 11th seed Taylor Fritz in the quarters later tonight. Joining Medvedev in the last eight was Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Greek tennis star beat Diego Schwartzman to advance. Here's more.

Medvedev Key numbers scripted by Medvedev

Medvedev won the match in one hour and 45 minutes to reach his second ATP Masters 1000 quarter-final of the season. The Russian ace has now raced to a 3-2 win-loss record in the ATP H2H series. As per ATP, with his victory, Medvedev has improved his record in Ohio to 13-4. Medvedev now has a 33-11 win-loss record in 2022.

Information Key stats from the match

Medvedev served four aces compared to his opponent's two. Both players committed five double faults. Medvedev clocked a 75% win on the first serve. He converted three out of 13 break points. He won a total of 87 points.

Tsitsipas Tsitsipas reaches the quarters

Greek ace Tsitsipas enjoyed a dominant 6-3, 6-3 win over Schwartzman. With this win, he has a 3-2 win-loss record over Schwartzman. Tsitsipas served six aces to Schwartzman's one. The latter clocked nine double faults. Tsitsipas earned 14 break points in the match, converting five of them. Next up for Tsitsipas is John Isner. Tsitsipas has won four consecutive meetings with Isner (4-2 overall).

Results Men's singles: A look at the other results

Britain's ninth seed Cameron Norrie marched on into the quarters with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Ben Shelton. Carlos Alcaraz prevailed over Marin Cilic in a 7-6, 6-1 contest. John isner had to sweat it out versus Sebastian Korda in a 7-6, 1-6, 7-6 contest. Roberto Bautista Agut overcame Borna Coric 6-2, 6-3. Felix Auger Aliassime beat Jannik Sinner 2-6, 7-6, 6-1.