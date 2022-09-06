Sports

2022 US Open: Here are the women's singles quarter-finalists

2022 US Open: Here are the women's singles quarter-finalists

Written by V Shashank Sep 06, 2022, 01:21 pm 2 min read

Sabalenka prevailed against Danielle Collins in R16 (Source: Twitter/@WTA)

The 2022 US Open is reaching its business end. Number six seed Aryna Sabalenka dominated the scenes against American Danielle Collins in R16 (3-6, 6-3, 6-2). Czech Karolina Pliskova bested two-time Grand Slam winner, Victoria Azarenka, 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2. The likes of Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Ajla Tomljanovic, Caroline Garcia, and Jessica Pegula have advanced as well. We decode the quarter-finalists.

Sabalenka vs Collins Sabalenka sets up Pliskova in quarter-final clash

Sabalenka relied on her serves to dole a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Collins. She fired eight aces and conceded lesser double faults (8) than Collins (11). The Belarusian now owns a 35-18 win-loss record in 2022 and bettered her US Open record (14-4). She will face Pliskova, against whom she has a 2-2 win-loss record, with defeats in Wimbledon and Montreal in 2021.

Jabeur vs Tomljanovic Jabeur to lock horns with Tomljanovic

Jabeur bested Veronika Kudermetova 7-6(1), 6-4. As per WTA, she became the third African woman to reach the US Open quarters in the Open Era since 1968, besides Maryna Godwin (1968) and Amanda Coetzer (1994, 1996, and 1998). Tomljanovic will be high on confidence after having beaten Serena Williams and Ludmilla Samsonova. She will look to draw her maiden win over Jabeur (0-2).

Swiatek vs Pegula Can Swiatek rally past Pegula?

World number one Swiatek staged a comeback to overcome Germany's Jule Niemeier (2-6, 6-4, 6-0). As per WTA, it was the 19th 6-0 win for Swiatek, most for any player since Serena's 25 in 2013. She will cross swords with Pegula, who made light work of Petra Kvitova (6-3, 6-2). Swiatek leads the American 2-1, which includes a quarter-final triumph at 2022 Roland Garros.

Gauff vs Garcia Gauff faces a sturdy Garcia

Local hero Gauff clinched a sensational 7-5, 7-5 win over China's Zhang Shuai. The 2021 US Open runner-up hasn't dropped a set in the tourney. She will face number 17 seed Caroline Garcia, who hasn't dropped a set either. Garcia pocketed a 6-4, 6-1 win over Alison Riske. The French ace trails Gauff (0-2), with the defeats at 2021 Indian Wells and 2022 Doha.