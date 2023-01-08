Sports

Wenger to help with Indian football's grassroots programme: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 08, 2023, 06:48 pm 2 min read

The AIFF on Saturday announced its 'Strategic Roadmap' with 'Vision 2047'

Former Arsenal manager and FIFA's current chief of global football development, Arsene Wenger will play a role in Indian football's grassroots programme and talent development. As per PTI, during the Qatar World Cup, All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey held deliberations with Wenger and other senior officials of the FIFA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) regarding youth development projects in India.

'We have had extensive discussions with FIFA development team'

"We have had extensive discussions with FIFA development team. Arsene Wenger is head of the FIFA Task Force and they will help us in the grassroots programme. Coaches from Wenger's team would come," Chaubey said after unveiling its 'Vision 2047' roadmap. He also said a lot of help has come from the government and ministry regarding the budget.

A data-driven scouting system will be in place

As per AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran, he said "We will have a data-driven scouting system in place for the national team. We are going to work on this project with FIFA and Arsene Wenger is personally going to devote his time."

AIFF strategic roadmap is a prime focus

The AIFF on Saturday announced its 'Strategic Roadmap' with 'Vision 2047' which is touted to take Indian football to greater heights. The plan includes both short-term and long-term visions for Indian football with the immediate focus on qualification for the FIFA U17 World Cups in 2026 for both men and women on merit.