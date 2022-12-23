Sports

EFL Cup 2022-23: Man City beat Liverpool 3-2, reach quarter-finals

Erling Haaland scored the opener for City (Source: Twitter/@ManCity)

Manchester City beat Liverpool 3-2 to reach the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup 2022-23 at the Etihad Stadium. City broke the deadlock in the 10th minute, only for the Reds to draw level through Fabio Carvalho. Both sides went back and forth post-half-time, with Riyad Mahrez upping the hosts 2-1, but Mohamed Salah restored parity. Nathan Ake's 58th-minute header got City through. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Erling Haaland got City up ahead after a fine assist from Kevin De Bruyne in the box. Liverpool struck back through Carvalho. Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher made two brilliant saves to deny City a lead before half-time. Mahrez converted City's second, but Salah leveled the scenes soon. Later, Ake's perfectly timed header knocked Liverpool out of the competition.

Haaland races to 24 goals in 2022-23

Haaland scored his 24th goal for City in all competitions in the 2022-23 season. He has 18 goals and three assists in the Premier League. He has also scored five goals in the Champions League, while it was his first in the EFL Cup.

De Bruyne inks these numbers

As per Squawka, De Bruyne clocked a shot accuracy of 100% and a passing accuracy of 86%. He made 72 touches and 16 crosses, besides creating five chances. He also won four possessions in the final third. He created two big chances, two tackles, and two assists. De Bruyne has now provided 14 assists in 20 games across all club competitions this season.

Salah unlocks these feats

As per Squawka, Salah has become the first player to score 10-plus goals against Pep Guardiola's Man City. He has scored 10-plus goals against three teams in his career: 10 goals vs Man City, 10 goals vs Manchester United, and 10 goals vs Spurs. Salah has also raced to 15 goals for Liverpool in the 2022-23 season in all competitions.

A look at other results from R16

Manchester United trounced Burnley 2-0, while Nottingham Forest overcame Blackburn Rovers 4-1. Charlton ousted Brighton 4-3 in penalties. Leicester beat MK Dons 3-0. Newcastle are still in the contest after a narrow 1-0 win over Bournemouth. Southampton defeated Lincoln City 2-1. Wolves overpowered Gillingham 2-0.

A look at the quarter-finalists

Man City will now cross swords with Southampton. Meanwhile, Manchester United will face Charlton. Nottingham Forest will be up against Wolves, while Newcastle will lock horns with Leicester. The quarter-finals will take place on January 10, 2023 (IST).