Meg Lanning returns after break, to lead Australia against Pakistan

Australia Women's captain Meg Lanning has decided to end her 'indefinite break' from the game and will return to international cricket. She has been named in Australia's 13-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Pakistan Women, starting January 16. Meanwhile, Alyssa Healy, who led the Aussies in Lanning's absence, will miss the series due to a calf injury. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

After guiding Australia to the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, Lanning announced her decision to step away from the game for a while.

She would now be raring to make a thumping comeback to the 22 yards.

Notably, Lanning has been a prolific captain and batter for the Aussies and her numbers speak volumes of her prowess.

What did the national selector say?

Australia's national selector Shawn Flegler welcomed Lanning back and also highlighted her importance in the squad. "Meg brings so much to the side both on and off the field, and it's pleasing to welcome her back at such an important time with the T20 World Cup just over a month away," stated Flegler. Notably, the Women's T20 WC will get underway on February 10.

A look at her international numbers

Lanning currently owns 345, 4,463, and 3,211 runs in six Tests, 100 ODIs, and 124 T20Is, respectively. The tally includes 17 centuries and 36 fifties. Notably, she guided the Aussies to the WODI World Cup title earlier this year. Under Lanning, Australia tasted glory in the 2020 WT20 WC as well. Hence, the Australian team would step into next year's event as defending champions.

Alyssa Healy misses out due to an injury

Alyssa Healy, who recently led the Aussies to a 4-1 victory in the T20I series versus India, would miss the series. She injured her calf in the fourth game and the same would keep her out of action. Beth Mooney, who kept in Healy's absence, is expected to don the gloves once again. Meanwhile, Tahlia McGrath would be Lanning's deputy for the Pakistan series.

Australia's squad for Pakistan ODIs

Kim Garth, who made her Australia debut recently, and young batter Phoebe Litchfield have both been retained. Heather Graham, Amanda-Jade Wellington, and Grace Harris miss out. Jess Jonassen's participation is subject to fitness. Australia squad: Meg Lanning (Captain), Tahlia McGrath (Vice-captain), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen*, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland