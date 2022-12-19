Sports

Yuzvendra Chahal to feature in Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 19, 2022, 09:04 pm 1 min read

Chahal will be representing Haryana (Source: Twitter/@yuzi_chahal)

Indian right-arm spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is set to take part in round two of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season. Chahal will be representing Haryana in the premier domestic competition. Chahal, who is a leading customer for India in the white-ball format, has never played red-ball cricket for the men's international side. He is now set to play red-ball cricket after four years. Here's more.

A look at Chahal's FC career

Chahal played his last Ranji Trophy match against Rajasthan back in 2018. The wrist-spinner managed to grab three scalps in the first innings as the match ended in a draw. He bowled 33 overs, conceding 107 runs. To note, Chahal made his Ranji debut against Madhya Pradesh in 2009. So far, Chahal has claimed 84 scalps in 31 First-Class games at 33.21.

Haryana to face Baroda

Haryana will be playing against Baroda in round 2 of the Ranji 2022-23 season, starting tomorrow. Haryana are placed in Elite Group A and lost their opening tie versus Himachal Pradesh. Haryana were bundled out for 46 in the first innings and went on to lose the match by an innings and 88 runs.

Chahal to play after 4 long years

Playing with the red ball after 4 long years, this has and always will be the ultimate test #Ranjitrophy #TeamHaryana 🤙 pic.twitter.com/DcjypVdpEC — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) December 19, 2022