Ishan Kishan scripts history with his maiden ODI double-century

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Edited by Sumedh Chaudhry Dec 10, 2022, 02:27 pm 4 min read

Kishan became the fourth Indian to get the feat

Ishan Kishan has scripted history by becoming only the fourth Indian to notch a double-century in ODIs. The dashing batter accomplished the milestone in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh. Kishan is the first batter to convert his maiden ODI ton into a double-century. He ended up scoring the fastest double-century off 126 balls. Here we look at his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Having lost the first two games, India are fighting for a consolation victory at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Bangladesh opted to bowl after winning the toss and Kishan arrived to open alongside Shikhar Dhawan.

The former, who warmed the benches in the first two games, replaced skipper Rohit Sharma in the XI.

He ended up scoring a 131-ball 210.

A terrific knock from Kishan

Kishan went after the bowlers from the outset as the scoring rate remained on the higher side. While Dhawan (3) perished cheaply, Kishan joined forces with Virat Kohli, and the duo added 290 runs for the second wicket. Kishan, who was the aggressor in the partnership, reached his maiden ODI ton in the contest. He later converted the same into a double-ton (210).

Fastest double-century in ODIs

Kishan became the fastest batter to get the milestone, having taken just 126 deliveries. He went past Chris Gayle, who brought up a 138-ball double hundred vs . Among Indians, Sehwag follows Kishan, having got to the mark off 140 balls vs .

Kishan joins an elite list

As mentioned, Kishan has become the fourth Indian batsman to notch a double-ton. He joins Rohit, Sachin Tendulkar, and Virender Sehwag. Notably, Rohit has three double centuries to his name, along with the highest score in ODI (264). Martin Guptill (NZ), Chris Gayle (WI), and Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) are the others with double tons in ODIs.

A look at his ODI career

Kishan, who made his ODI debut last year, is standing in his 10th game. He now owns 477 runs in ODIs with his average being 53. Besides a double-ton, the southpaw also has three fifties in the format. With the ODI World Cup being less than a year away, Kishan must look to make the most of every opportunity.

10 sixes in an innings

Kishan's magnificent knock was studded with as many as 10 sixes. He became the second Indian after MS Dhoni and Rohit to hit as many or more sixes in an ODI inning. Rohit has accomplished the feat twice. Kishan's tally of 24 sixes is the third-highest for an Indian in an ODI inning. Rohit (33), Tendulkar (25), and Sehwag (25) lead this list.

Joint-fifth-highest individual score in ODIs

Meanwhile, Kishan now owns the joint-fifth-highest individual score in ODIs and the highest vs Bangladesh. He shares the feat with Zaman, who scored 210* vs Zimbabwe. Kishan is only behind Sehwag (218) and Rohit (264) among Indians in this category. At 24 years and 145 days, he is also the youngest to get a double hundred in the format.

Third-highest partnership for India in ODIs

Meanwhile, Kohli and Kishan scripted the third-highest partnership for India in ODIs, 290. They went past Mohammad Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja who added 275* for the fourth wicket vs Zimbabwe in April 1998. While Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid (331) top the list, Dravid and Sourav Ganguly (318) hold second place. The two aforementioned partnerships were also recorded for the second wicket.

Competition with prominent names

Rohit and Dhawan have been opening together in ODIs since 2013 and their respective records are nothing but phenomenal. KL Rahul and Shubman Gill are the other potent options for the opening slot. Hence, Kishan would require some astonishing performances to displace the aforementioned names in the pecking order. Notably, no other Indian opener could even score a fifty in the ongoing series.