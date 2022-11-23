Sports

Injured Ravindra Jadeja likely to miss Bangladesh tour: Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 23, 2022, 12:13 pm 2 min read

According to Cricbuzz, veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is likely to miss the upcoming Bangladesh tour. The 33-year-old, who has been named in the squad, has not fully recovered from the freak injury he suffered during the Asia Cup 2022 in August. Owing to the same, he could not feature in the recently-concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2022 as well. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Team India is scheduled to tour Bangladesh for three ODIs and a couple of Test matches, starting December 4.

Jadeja is a conditional inclusion in both squads as his participation is subjected to fitness.

The all-rounder last played for India against Hong Kong on August 31.

He got ruled out midway through the continental tournament and subsequently underwent a surgery.

Sacking the selection committee makes the situation tricky

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently sacked the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee, which named squads for the Bangladesh series. However, as per Cricbuzz, the committee has been "performing work as if it is business as usual". Hence, they are expected to announce Jadeja's replacement later this week. India A's squad for the Bangladesh tour is also expected to be announced.

Who all are in the race to become new selectors?

Several prominent names are reportedly interested in becoming members of the new committee. M Venkataramana, a former India spinner, and former Tamil Nadu all-rounder D Vasu are the names emerging from South. Nayan Mongia, Sameer Dighe, Ramesh Powar, and Salil Ankola are the other reported aspirants. Notably, November 28 is the deadline to apply for the position.

Will Suryakumar Yadav get a chance?

In Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav, India's Test squad already has three spinners. Uncapped all-rounder Saurabh Kumar is the front-runner if the selectors go for a like-to-like replacement for Jadeja. Suryakumar Yadav, who has been in astonishing form in white-ball cricket, is also speculated to get an opportunity in Test cricket. The dasher recently smashed a brilliant T20I hundred against New Zealand.

A look at Jadeja's numbers

Filling Jadeja's boots won't be easy as he is one of the most prominent all-rounders going around. In 60 Tests, the southpaw has mustered 2,523 runs alongside scalping 242 wickets. He has picked up 189 wickets in 171 ODIs, alongside scoring 2,447 runs. The veteran has 451 runs and 51 wickets under his belt in T20Is. He has played 64 games in the format.