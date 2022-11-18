Sports

BCCI sacks Chetan Sharma-led selection committee, invites new applications

Written by V Shashank Nov 18, 2022, 10:14 pm 3 min read

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday took a drastic measure by sacking the entire senior men's selection committee led by former speedster Chetan Sharma. As per ESPNcricinfo, the four current selectors - Sunil Joshi, Harvinder Singh, Debasis Mohanty, and Sharma hadn't received any communication from BCCI. BCCI has now invited applications for the five vacant positions.

Context Why does this story matter?

The news comes after Team India's poor run at consecutive T20 World Cups.

India, who were led by Virat Kohli in the 2021 edition, succumbed to a group stage exit.

The Men in Blue suffered a 10-wicket drubbing from England in the 2022 edition a few weeks prior.

The deadline for submitting new applications is November 28 (6:00 PM IST).

Information BCCI invites new applications

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invites applications for the position of National Selectors (Senior Men)," reads a statement issued by the governing body. The candidates who wish to apply need to meet certain criteria for the same.

Criteras What are the criterias?

The candidate should have played a minimum of seven Tests or 30 First Class matches or 10 ODIs and 20 FC matches. The person should have retired from the game at least five years ago. Besides, no person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee for a total of five years shall be eligible to be a member of Men's Selection Committee.

Selectors Shortest stint by a selection panel of late

Sharma (North Zone), Mohanty (East Zone), Singh (Central Zone), and Joshi (South Zone) had the shortest stint as senior selectors of late. Sharma was appointed as chief selector in December 2020. The five-member panel was reduced to four after Abey Kuruvilla completed his maximum tenure of five years. Kuruvilla then took up the role of BCCI general manager. The board didn't name his replacement.

Tenure Mohanty's tenure lasted the longest among current selectors

As per a report in the Times of India, a senior national selector's term lasts four years (subject to extension). There was no selector from the West Zone after Kuruvilla's tenure completed. Mohanty was the closest to finishing his tenure, after having served as national junior selector. The other three selectors served only half (two years) of their tenure.

Information Team India came up short in ICC WTC Final

It was also under Sharma's tenure that Team India failed to seize the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) trophy in Southampton last year. India were handed an eight-wicket drubbing by Kane Williamson's men in the final despite the match heading to a reserve day.

Squads Sharma-led panel announced the squads for NZ tour

The Sharma-spearheaded panel lately announced the squads for the tours of New Zealand (T20Is and ODIs) and Bangladesh (Tests and ODIs). The NZ tour is underway, with the first of three-match T20Is being abandoned due to rain. The ODIs will commence on November 25. Meanwhile, the Bangladesh tour kick starts on December 4 with a three-match ODI series in Dhaka.