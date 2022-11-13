Sports

2022 T20 WC: Sam Curran adjudged Player of the Tournament

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 13, 2022, 05:57 pm 2 min read

Sam Curran was named the Player of the Tournament (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England clinched the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup title with a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the final. Chasing 138 in Melbourne, the Brits crossed the line with an over to spare. They became the second team after West Indies to get the trophy twice. Sam Curran, who was excellent in the final (3/12) was adjudged Player of the Tournament. Here's more.

Match Summary How did the final game pan out?

Pakistan were off to a sluggish start after England elected to field. The Men in Green managed 39/1 in the Powerplay, losing Mohammad Rizwan. Leg-spinner Adil Rashid and pacer Sam Curran then derailed Pakistan's batting line-up. Chris Jordan took two wickets as Pakistan scored 137/8. After the break, Pakistan bowlers reduced England to 84/4. Ben Stokes (52*) and Moeen Ali (19) brought England home.

POTT Player of the Tournament - Sam Curran

Curran was named both the Player of the Match in the final and the Player of the Tournament. He recorded astonishing figures of 3/12. Overall, the left-arm pacer finished as the joint-second-highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets in six games. Curran, who conceded runs at 6.41, was the only bowler to claim a five-fer in the tournament.

Leaderboard Most runs - Virat Kohli

India's Virat Kohli finished the tournament as the highest run-scorer, having scored 296 runs in six games. While his average was just under 100, he struck at 136.41 in the competition. Kohli's tally of four fifties was also the highest in the competition. He bagged two Player-of-the-Match awards during the tournament. Kohli's overall tally of 1,141 runs is the highest in the tournament's history.

Leaderboard Most wickets - Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga once again finished the tournament as the highest wicket-taker, having scalped 15 wickets in eight games. While the Sri Lankan leg-spinner conceded runs at a paltry rate of 6.41, his strike rate was 12.4. He scalped three three-fers in the tournament with his best figures reading 3/8. Hasaranga was the highest wicket-taker of T20 WC 2021 as well, having scalped 16 wickets.

Performers Other best performers in the tournament

Kohli scored the most fifties in the competition (4). Rilee Rossouw's 109 vs Bangladesh was the highest score in the tournament. Suryakumar Yadav batted with the highest strike rate (189.68). Curran's 5/10 vs Afghanistan were the best figures. While Sikandar Raza slammed most sixes (11), Suryakumar mustered most fours (26). Jason Holder bowled with the best economy rate (4.74).