T20 World Cup: Chris Jordan claims a three-fer versus India

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 10, 2022, 03:26 pm 1 min read

Chris Jordan claimed a three-fer versus India (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England pacer Chris Jordan claimed a three-fer versus India in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup semi-final at the Adelaide Oval. Jordan finished with 3/43 from his four overs as India were restricted to 168/6 in 20 overs after England elected to field first. Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya slammed fifties for India. Here we present key stats of Jordan.

Jordan Jordan picks the best fishes; races to 93 scalps

Jordan was instrumental in getting the likes of Rohit Sharma (27), Kohli (50), and Pandya (63). Notably, he came into this match replacing an injured Mark Wood. Jordan has now raced to 93 scalps at an average of 27.35 and is now the outright leading wicket-taker for England. Adil Rashid (1/20) follows suit with 91 scalps at 25.89.

Information India manage 168/6 versus England

India posted 168/6 while batting first. Virat Kohli (50) smashed a solid half-century at the top, Hardik Pandya went berserk in the end overs. The latter scored a 33-ball 63. For England, besides Jordan's heroics, Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes claimed one wicket each.