Sports

T20 WC: India compile 168/6 against England; Kohli, Pandya dazzle

T20 WC: India compile 168/6 against England; Kohli, Pandya dazzle

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 10, 2022, 03:07 pm 3 min read

Hardik Pandya slammed his third T20I half-century (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India racked up 168/6 against England in the second semi-final of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval. Virat Kohli (50) shone with another half-century, his fourth of the ongoing tournament. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya (63) and Rishabh Pant handed India a solid finish. Pacer Chris Jordan, who replaced injured Mark Wood, took a couple of wickets for England.

PP India manage 38/1 in the Powerplay

KL Rahul smacked a four on the match's first ball after England skipper Jos Buttler elected field. However, Chris Woakes dismissed Rahul in the very next over. Kohli and Rohit Sharma kept India afloat in the next four overs. Kohli played his strokes, while Rohit accelerated later. India racked up 38/1 in the first six overs.

Rahul Rahul's record against top-eight teams

Rahul, who debuted in the tournament last year, has played five games against the top-eight ranked teams in T20 WC. He averages 7.8 in these contests. His scores in these games read 3(8) vs Pakistan (Dubai), 18(16) vs New Zealand (Dubai), 4(8) vs Pakistan (Melbourne), 9(14) vs South Africa (Perth), 5(5) vs England (Adelaide). Notably, Rahul slammed fifties against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh.

Numbers A look at other notable numbers

The teams winning the toss have lost each of the 11 men's T20I encounters in Adelaide. Kohli has scored 250+ runs for the third time in a T20 WC edition (2014, 2016, 2022). This is the first time India are playing a T20 World Cup knockout match without MS Dhoni. Rohit is the only common player in all six knockouts played by India.

4,000 runs First batter to 4,000 T20I runs

Kohli has become the first batter to complete 4,000 runs in T20 Internationals. The batting stalwart accomplished the milestone in his 115th match. Kohli also became the first batter to complete 250 runs in the ongoing tournament. Kohli, the leading run-scorer in the format, completed 4,000 runs by touching the 42-run mark. In April 2021, Kohli was the first to 3,000 T20I runs.

Information 250+ runs for the third time in a T20 World Cup edition

Kohli has scored 250+ runs for the third time in a T20 World Cup edition (2014, 2016, and 2022). Kohli managed 273 runs in the 2016 T20 World Cup and prior to that, he amassed 319 runs at 106.33 in the 2014 edition.

Pandya Third T20I half-century for Pandya

Hardik Pandya, India's x-factor in limited-overs cricket seized another opportunity. He cracked the code when India were in a spot of bother. Pandya shared a 61-run stand with Kohli after India were reduced to 75/3. The former raced to his third half-century in T20I cricket off just 29 deliveries. Pandya smashed the England bowlers all around the ground.